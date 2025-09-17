🚨 Cop who sued North Bergen PD over wild misconduct is now charged with theft after being paid for 130+ hours he allegedly spent at home.

🚨 Rasheed Siyam, 27, turned himself in and faces third-degree theft by deception. He’s suspended without pay pending trial.

🚨 His lawsuit accused Police Chief Robert Farley of extreme workplace antics — from defecating in wastebaskets to spiking coffee with Adderall.

NORTH BERGEN — One of the five North Bergen police officers who filed a lawsuit in March 2025 against the township, accusing their police chief of allowing wild, reckless, discriminatory, and indecent behavior, is now facing scrutiny himself.

On Monday, Sept. 15, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office arrested Officer Rasheed Siyam, 27, and charged him with theft, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello announced.

According to an investigation, there were several occasions between November 2024 and May 2025 when Siyam went home for extended periods of time, when he was supposed to be on duty.

More than 130 hours of unearned pay, officials say

He was at home for over 130 hours beyond department-approved meal breaks and was still being paid for them, Mello concluded.

Siyam was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City and charged with third-degree theft by deception.

He was released pending his first court appearance, scheduled for Sept. 29.

Siyam’s attorney, Patrick Toscano, told NJ.com that Siyam turned himself in to the prosecutor’s office. He’s been suspended without pay pending the outcome.

⚖️ Lawsuit against North Bergen police chief includes shocking claims

Earlier this year, Siyam was one of five North Bergen officers who filed a lawsuit against the township, detailing various complaints stemming from the alleged conduct of Police Chief Robert Farley, who took over the department in February 2024.

Siyam said he was racially taunted for being supportive of his colleagues, claimed a hostile work environment, retaliation for whistleblowing, and civil rights violations.

Accusations against Chief Farley include extreme misconduct

The other officers filed notices of tort claim, which describe incidents they say Chief Farley labeled as “jokes,” including defecating into office wastebaskets, exposing himself after visiting the bathroom and commenting on his genitals, spiking a community coffee pot with Adderall and Viagra, hiding a ghost pepper in one of the officer’s young son’s sandwich, and poisoning an officer’s fish with medication, killing them.

