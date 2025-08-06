🔴 Det. Christopher Orellana arrested in North Bergen

🔴 Drug charge is in connection with a major cocaine bust in Hudson County

🔴 A retired police officer and a police dispatcher are also facing related charges

NORTH BERGEN — A New Jersey police detective has been arrested on a drug charge in connection with a major cocaine trafficking ring in North Jersey, according to authorities.

On Monday, Det. Christopher Orellana was arrested at North Bergen police headquarters and charged with third-degree conspiracy to possess cocaine.

Orellana, 46, is the latest member of law enforcement that the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has charged, following a six-month investigation.

Get our free mobile app

Prosecutors said they've now arrested 14 people in connection with the drug trafficking operation.

Investigators reported they found and seized four kilograms of cocaine, two handguns, seven vehicles, and over $70,000 during searches throughout North Bergen, West New York, and Union City.

They also found a site that produced narcotics, according to prosecutors.

Det. Orellana Det. Orellana was awarded "Officer of the Month" in December 2022 (North Bergen Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Law enforcement arrests in Hudson County drug investigation

Hudson County prosecutors previously announced the arrests of at least three other members of law enforcement in connection with the same investigation.

Ileana Hernandez, a dispatcher for the West New York police, was charged with several offenses, including official misconduct and conspiracy to distribute. She has been suspended from her position.

READ MORE: Retired officer among arrests in New Jersey drug operation

Another arrest was made related to the West New York police department: retired Det. Thomas Mannion.

Mannion spent 18 years as the president of his local Police Benevolent Association. Last month, he was charged with second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Hudson County Corrections Officer Marquis Santiago was also arrested and charged with third-degree conspiracy to possess cocaine.

Arrested New Jersey police officer was respected

Det. Orellana was once a "rising star" within the North Bergen Police Department.

He began his career in law enforcement in 2013, according to a Facebook post by the department.

In 2016, the police department made numerous posts on Facebook about drug arrests that had Orellana made, including for marijuana possession.

Orellana was named Officer of the Month in July 2016 and December 2022.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll