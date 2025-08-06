Another NJ police officer arrested in major cocaine trafficking bust, officials say
🔴 Det. Christopher Orellana arrested in North Bergen
🔴 Drug charge is in connection with a major cocaine bust in Hudson County
🔴 A retired police officer and a police dispatcher are also facing related charges
NORTH BERGEN — A New Jersey police detective has been arrested on a drug charge in connection with a major cocaine trafficking ring in North Jersey, according to authorities.
On Monday, Det. Christopher Orellana was arrested at North Bergen police headquarters and charged with third-degree conspiracy to possess cocaine.
Orellana, 46, is the latest member of law enforcement that the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has charged, following a six-month investigation.
Prosecutors said they've now arrested 14 people in connection with the drug trafficking operation.
Investigators reported they found and seized four kilograms of cocaine, two handguns, seven vehicles, and over $70,000 during searches throughout North Bergen, West New York, and Union City.
They also found a site that produced narcotics, according to prosecutors.
Law enforcement arrests in Hudson County drug investigation
Hudson County prosecutors previously announced the arrests of at least three other members of law enforcement in connection with the same investigation.
Ileana Hernandez, a dispatcher for the West New York police, was charged with several offenses, including official misconduct and conspiracy to distribute. She has been suspended from her position.
READ MORE: Retired officer among arrests in New Jersey drug operation
Another arrest was made related to the West New York police department: retired Det. Thomas Mannion.
Mannion spent 18 years as the president of his local Police Benevolent Association. Last month, he was charged with second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Hudson County Corrections Officer Marquis Santiago was also arrested and charged with third-degree conspiracy to possess cocaine.
Arrested New Jersey police officer was respected
Det. Orellana was once a "rising star" within the North Bergen Police Department.
He began his career in law enforcement in 2013, according to a Facebook post by the department.
In 2016, the police department made numerous posts on Facebook about drug arrests that had Orellana made, including for marijuana possession.
Orellana was named Officer of the Month in July 2016 and December 2022.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
These NJ school districts have full day pre-K
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt