Coffee, Coffee, Coffee!

We’ve already established that Judi and I are full-blown coffee addicts. My routine? Two cups at home in the morning, one at the station before the show, and at least one more while we’re on the air. Some days it’s four cups, some days it’s five—either way, it’s essential.

My wife and I don’t even attempt conversation until that first cup hits our hands. She brews a pot at 5 a.m. every day, and our Aldi Honduras whole-bean is waiting for me when I wake up. Like I said… essential.

Dunkin’, Wawa, QuickChek and Tim Hortons: the battle for NJ coffee loyalty



When I’m on the road, my go-tos are Dunkin’ and Wawa—maybe leaning slightly toward Wawa. I also love QuickChek on my Jersey runs, and when I’m in New England or Canada, it’s Tim Hortons all the way. I’ve even had their whole beans shipped to the house.

Dunkin’ coffee is usually described as smooth, mild, and less bitter.

Wawa gets called clean, balanced, and bright.

Tim Hortons’ black coffee? Stronger and more traditional, a little bitter, earthy, robust—the boldest of the bunch.

Why Tim Hortons feels like the ‘one that got away’



Maybe that’s part of why Tim Hortons has always appealed to me. It’s like that girl you liked in high school—just slightly out of reach. Or at least it was.

Tim Hortons expands across New Jersey



Tim Hortons has been quietly popping up around New Jersey with locations in Cinnaminson, Colonia, Iselin, Linden, Mahwah, North Bergen, Paramus, Pennsauken, Raritan, Stratford, and Upper Saddle River.

And now they’re expanding again—this time into Forked River, on the old White Castle site on North Main Street. No opening date yet, and no word on further Jersey expansion, but they have announced a Brick location coming in early 2026 on Lanes Mill Road near Burnt Tavern.

Tim Hortons put it this way in a recent news release:

“This opening is a testament to the strong demand for Tim Hortons in New Jersey and further solidifies the brand's position as a leader in the quick-service restaurant sector.”

At the end of the day, give me a good roast, a full cup, and a few new Hortons opening around Jersey, and life is pretty much perfect.