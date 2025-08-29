At a time when other retailers are shrinking, Burlington continues to grow. Just last year, they opened more New Jersey locations, like the one in Clifton, and they increased their footprint across the country.

Things must be going well because they’re expanding again.

Burlington is known for offering huge discounts on high-quality, name-brand merchandise. With its headquarters in New Jersey, Burlington has over 1,000 stores across the United States, providing customers with a wide range of products, including clothing for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, home decor, and, of course, coats, which is how they started.

Remember when it was called Burlington Coat Factory? Yes, their very first store was in Burlington Township, New Jersey, and started out of a factory building in 1972.

Now it’s been announced that Burlington is opening new stores in 20 states, including New Jersey. The two new locations opening are in Woodbridge at 855 St. Georges Ave. and North Bergen at 3129 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

The Woodbridge location opens Sept. 12, and the North Bergen one opens on Oct. 10.

If you’ve never been to one and you live near those towns, you might want to check them out. They follow the same model as TJ Maxx in that they cut deals for name-brand quality merchandise that you can often save 30% to 70% on, but the merchandise offered changes frequently. It’s a smart way to save big, and in a place like New Jersey, we need it.