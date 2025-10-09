New Jersey has never been short on musical talent. Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Gaslight Anthem, and My Chemical Romance. That’s barely the tip of the iceberg.

In the age of stars launched from singing competitions, we’ve also had our share. Jax to name an outstanding one. The late Christina Grimmie is another.

Vinya Chhabra The Voice via Youtube Screengrab loading...

Vinya Chhabra of New Jersey

The other night, America got a look at yet more talent from a 14-year-old girl from East Brunswick. Vinya Chhabra appeared on the blind auditions on NBC’s “The Voice,” and she completely slayed it. Judges Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan were all blown away.

She performed the iconic '90s song “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette and owned it from beginning to end.

See for yourself.

"I absolutely loved your voice and your attitude," McEntire said. "And I'd love to have you on my team. I think we'd have a blast."

She, Bublé and Snoop Dogg were the three who turned their chairs to get her on their teams. It was possibly Snoop who wanted her the most.

Vinya Chhabra and Reba The Voice via Screengrab loading...

"I’m from the era of rock, rap, and alternative all being meshed together. You give me the spirit. I was like, 'Man, she sounds young, but that voice sounds powerful.' Then when I turned around and seen you said you’re 14 years old? You pack a powerful punch at your age!" Snoop Dogg gushed.

"The way you handle this — you're not nervous, you're not afraid, you're just taking it in. That's superstar quality. You need to be on my team. I'm gonna rock out with you."

In the end, she chose Team Reba. Don’t be surprised if she becomes a household name someday.