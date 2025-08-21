The definitive 10 must-try Sunday brunch spots in New Jersey
I am a brunch girl. I love the feeling of a lazy Sunday with friends or family, enjoying great food and a zillion cups of good coffee.
If you’re like me, maybe you’ve been going to the same brunch spot forever and you wanna try something new.
Well, you’re in luck. Jersey does brunch like nobody else.
Whether you’re craving creative dishes, ocean views, or old-school charm, here’s my handpicked (and influenced by our listeners) list of the most delicious Sunday brunch spots across the Garden State.
1. Alyce – Jersey City
Think explosive flavor but laid back comfort. People drive from all over New Jersey to get there. Crispy bacon fried rice, a Bulgogi breakfast skillet, and bottomless espresso all served in a cozy, neighborhood vibe. Chefs are cooking unique and eclectic foods here.
2. Jackie Smalls – Wayne
Middle Eastern-inspired comfort food. Their signature omelette (avocado, feta, loads of flavor) is a hit, but the real showstopper is the shawarma bowl. It’s like a brunch and lunch mashup that hits just right.
3. Orchard Park by David Burke – East Brunswick
David Burke always means Go big or go home. Clothesline bacon, lobster dumplings, Titanic French toast. And you’ll enjoy fancy cocktails to match. A Sunday brunch feast for when you really want to impress.
4. The Dining Room at Molly Pitcher Inn – Red Bank
Upscale with a view. Elegance, chandeliers, and quiet river ambiance. it’s brunch for when you want to feel fancy.
5. Triumph Restaurant & Brewery – Red Bank
Think a cool Brunch with live music (jazz, obvs!) and dogs on the patio. Creative menu, hearty comfort food, and a pint of beer. Or 2?
6. Elli’s Backyard – Red Bank
According to our listeners, the pineapple bowl and dome-smoked burger are as the name suggests. A backyard feel inside with serious flavor. And brunch in a “backyard” can’t be beat.
7. Rooney’s Oceanfront – Long Branch
My personal fave, Ocean views, seafood brunch, and maybe the best seat in town. Every bite tastes fresher with the Atlantic breeze. The expansive dining room is bright and lovely.
8. The Squire at Branches – West Long Branch
Chic but comfortable, the surf and turf is the star here. There’s a Wine room, fireplace, and high ceilings. It’s perfect for brunch that kinda feels like a mini escape.
9. Apple Street Kitchen – Tinton Falls
Everyone loves the Garden-to-table brunch. And apple tree does it very well. A fresh renovation, organic herbs, and cozy light-filled brunching that’s perfect for lingering. And brunch is about lingering!
10. De Martino – Somerville
This is a Latin-influenced brunch and it lasts all day. Tres Leches French toast (iykyk,) birria tacos, and an island-inspired atmosphere. Great food, and warm vibes make you wanna bring your whole family.
