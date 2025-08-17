One of New Jersey's many perks is the access we have to the beach. I never take it for granted; there's something so pleasant about being able to go to the beach.

But there's one thing that every beach town should have that a ton don't.

Once you experience it for the first time, you'll realize how much of a lifesaver it truly is.

I'm talking about having clean public bathrooms, and Belmar has exactly that. It's the town that I frequent the most when heading to the Jersey Shore because of its proximity to where I live.

The added benefit of clean public bathrooms makes it stand out even more. Sure, some beaches may have bathrooms on the boardwalk, or a little shack with a toilet before the beach entrance, but Belmar does it better than anyone.

They have someone constantly cleaning and tidying up the bathroom. You don't have to worry about going into a bathroom that looks like it hasn't been cleaned in a decade. The place will be spotless, and there's nothing more ideal than that.

We already pay a bunch of money in beach badges (for Belmar, it's $12 per person), so to see the upkeep and cleanliness is a nice touch.

I understand not all beach towns have a boardwalk, like Belmar does, so bathrooms aren't as easy to make available. But if you're looking for a beach town that combines the beauty of our beaches with the added bonus of having somewhere clean to go to the bathroom, Belmar is your place.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

