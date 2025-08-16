It wasn’t long ago that I told you about how delicious the chicken was at Colbie’s Southern Kissed Chicken.

Unfortunately, their location in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has now permanently closed.

I received news when a friend of mine tried driving to the drive-thru at the restaurant, only to be greeted by a sign that said the business was no longer open.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

The restaurant opened in March of 2021 and, by all accounts, seemed successful. I was there just about a month ago, and there were no signs of an impending closure.

It came as a shock to those in the community and those who loved the food. Their locations at Citizens Bank Park, Trenton Thunder Ballpark, and the Philadelphia Zoo will remain open.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Their Mount Holly location on Route 38 was their original New Jersey location. It’s sad to see such a delicious and promising fast food joint go.

Colbie’s was a fast-casual restaurant that served mainly Nashville hot chicken and some great chicken sandwiches as well.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

If you have never had the experience of trying their food, the good news is that they still have their other locations around the NJ area open. But this location closing comes as a real shock. No warning, no notice, just total shock.

It’s sad to see such a promising spot go under.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.