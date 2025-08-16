Popular NJ fast food joint permanently closes
It wasn’t long ago that I told you about how delicious the chicken was at Colbie’s Southern Kissed Chicken.
Unfortunately, their location in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has now permanently closed.
I received news when a friend of mine tried driving to the drive-thru at the restaurant, only to be greeted by a sign that said the business was no longer open.
The restaurant opened in March of 2021 and, by all accounts, seemed successful. I was there just about a month ago, and there were no signs of an impending closure.
It came as a shock to those in the community and those who loved the food. Their locations at Citizens Bank Park, Trenton Thunder Ballpark, and the Philadelphia Zoo will remain open.
Their Mount Holly location on Route 38 was their original New Jersey location. It’s sad to see such a delicious and promising fast food joint go.
Colbie’s was a fast-casual restaurant that served mainly Nashville hot chicken and some great chicken sandwiches as well.
If you have never had the experience of trying their food, the good news is that they still have their other locations around the NJ area open. But this location closing comes as a real shock. No warning, no notice, just total shock.
It’s sad to see such a promising spot go under.
