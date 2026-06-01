Popular NYC gnocchi restaurant has opened its first NJ location

I hope you’re hungry, Jersey City, because you guys just got a brand-new restaurant worth checking out.

For my money, there’s no comfort meal more perfect than pasta dripping with sauce, so when I learned about the new gnocchi restaurant that just had its opening day in Hudson County, I had to find out more.

Started in New York City, Gnocchi on 9th offers $10 gnocchi dishes served in a cute Chinese-style takeout box.

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Perfect for pasta eaters on the go, foodies who want an Instagram-worthy meal, or anyone in between.

Just a sample of their signature flavors includes Gnocchi al Pesto, alla Vodka, al Pomodoro, alla Bolognese, and Black Truffle Cacio de Pepe.

After nine restaurants operating in New York, the owners, Mike Salzano and Ariel Strizower, have ventured into the Garden State.

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Gnocchi on 9th is open in Jersey City

The restaurant initially opened its doors at the end of May, now to ramp things up, it’ll have a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Just a few of the ways they’re making the day exciting is with special offers:

🔴 FREE Alla Vodka w/ Burrata for the first 100 customers.

🔴 FREE Gnocchi on 9th T-shirt for the first 10 customers in line.

🔴 They’ll have official Gnocchi on 9th merch available for sale for the first time ever.

It’s important to note that the offers are for in-store purchases only. No online or pickup orders.

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Gnocchi on 9th’s first New Jersey location is at 512 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ.

They’re open daily from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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