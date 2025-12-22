🚔 12 men accused in Middlesex County child predator sting after allegedly arranging meetings with minors who were actually undercover officers

🎓 A teacher and a youth program coordinator among those charged, raising concerns about access to children in New Jersey

🕵️ “Operation Bad Santa” spanned multiple NJ towns and involved local police, the FBI and Homeland Security

Middlesex County authorities have said they rounded up 12 accused child predators in a recent undercover sweep.

A teacher and a youth program coordinator were among men facing criminal charges as a result of “Operation Bad Santa.”

All 12 men, ranging in age from 23 to 65, were arrested over several days this month — Dec. 8 through Dec. 12, and Dec. 15.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said they each arranged to meet with an underage child but were actually chatting with undercover officers.

Defendants were arrested when they arrived at an undercover residence, where they expected to find the child.

Instead, they were met by several law enforcement officers, who arrested them.

12 men arrested in Operation Bad Santa MCPO Joseph Davicsin (L) and Cameron Ameye (R). are facing luring charges (MCPO) loading...

Teacher and youth program worker among those charged

At least two of the men facing charges have professions that involve minors. Their current employment statuses were not immediately known.

Joseph Davicsin, of East Brunswick, was listed as a middle school teacher in Elizabeth.

Cameron Ameye, of Bloomingdale, was described as a Program Coordinator of Youth Rise at

Passaic County Community College.

List of accused men and charges filed in Operation Bad Santa

Davicsin, 46, of East Brunswick, was charged with second-degree luring and third-degree criminal attempt – endangering sexual conduct with a child.

Ameye, 33, of Bloomingdale, was charged with second-degree luring and third-degree criminal attempt – endangering sexual conduct with a child.

12 men arrested in Operation Bad Santa MCPO Delpis Reynoso-Castro (L) and Marcos Aguila (R) are among arrests in Operation Bad Santa 2025 (MCPO) loading...

Delpis Reynoso-Castro, 26, of New Brunswick, was charged with second-degree luring and third-degree criminal attempt – endangering sexual conduct with a child.

Marcos Aguila, 57, of East Brunswick, was charged with second-degree luring and third-degree criminal attempt – endangering sexual conduct with a child.

12 men arrested in Operation Bad Santa MCPO Jose Leguia (L) and Hareshkumar Vala (R) are among arrest in Operation Bad Santa 2025 (MCPO) loading...

Jose Leguia, 57, of Old Bridge, was charged with second-degree luring and third-degree criminal attempt – endangering sexual conduct with a child.

Hareshkumar “Harry” Vala, 44, of Dunellen, was charged with second-degree luring and third-degree criminal attempt – endangering sexual conduct with a child.

12 men arrested in Operation Bad Santa MCPO Vedant Khandelwal (L) and Kevin Knox (R)are among arrests in Operation Bad Santa 2025 (MCPO) loading...

Vedant Khandelwal, 38, of Bridgewater, was charged with second-degree luring and third-degree criminal attempt – endangering sexual conduct with a child.

Kevin Knox, 65, of North Brunswick, was charged with second-degree luring and third-degree criminal attempt – endangering sexual conduct with a child.

12 men arrested in Operation Bad Santa MCPO Jorge Mora (L) and Akash Shah (R) are among arrests in Operation Bad Santa 2025 (MCPO) loading...

Jorge Mora, 52, of Jackson, was charged with second-degree luring, third-degree criminal attempt – endangering sexual conduct with a child, and third-degree criminal attempt - distributing obscene material to a minor.

Akash Shah, 23, of East Brunswick, was charged with second-degree luring, third-degree distributing obscene material to a minor and third-degree endangering sexual conduct with a child.

12 men arrested in Operation Bad Santa MCPO Raul Angeles (L) and James Keating (R) are among arrests in Operation Bad Santa 2025 (MCPO) loading...

Raul Angeles, 53, of Asbury Park, was charged with third-degree criminal attempt - endangering sexual conduct with a child.

James Keating, 59, of Edison, was charged with third-degree criminal attempt - endangering sexual conduct with a child and third-degree distributing obscene material to a minor.

Multi-agency effort involved local police, FBI and Homeland Security

Operation Bad Santa was led by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, with assistance from East Brunswick Police, FBI Newark, Edison Police, Highland Park Police, New Brunswick Police, Monroe Police, Piscataway Police, Sayreville Police, South River Police, Homeland Security, and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with potential information on the case was asked to call the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3300.

