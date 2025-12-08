🚨Ex-Hamilton teacher known as “Santa Mark” faces child porn charges

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A retired teacher who grew a big white beard to appear at parties and other holiday events as "Santa Mark" was charged with possessing images of child sexual exploitation.

Mark Paulino, 64, was arrested on Friday after the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received information from the State Police ICAC Unit that an individual residing in Hamilton had uploaded multiple files of suspected child pornography to the internet.

Because of his frequent interaction with children, detectives prioritized getting a search warrant for his home, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said on Monday.

The search warrant was executed on Friday afternoon at Paulino's home with assistance from the Hamilton police SWAT.

Paulino is charged with one count of second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material, one count of second-degree possession with the intent to distribute CSAM, one count of third-degree possession of CSAM, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. A detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

‘Santa Mark’ frequently appeared at NJ holiday events

Hamilton police said Paulino is accused of recording video depicting a child in a bedroom in a "sexually suggestive manner" and then using a Yahoo email account to send them to others or himself. The age of the child was not disclosed. Paulino was found with fewer than 1,000 images in his possession, according to police.

Paulino is a former special education teacher at middle, high school and elementary schools who retired from the Hamilton public school district in 2021, according to his bio. He is married with two grown sons.

As "Santa Mark" he is available for photos and appearances at private, corporate and other holiday-themed events. According to his website review page, he received praise for playing Santa at Peddler's Village in Bucks County, a Chick-fil-A in Delran and a private school in Princeton.

He has portrayed Santa at the township's annual Winterfest event.

