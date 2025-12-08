🔴 Rutgers student Mortimer “Morty” Wortman was last seen in Jackson on Nov. 21

🔴 A friend seen picking him up isn't helping investigators, according to his brother

🔴 Police intensified their search for Wortman during the weekend

JACKSON — Law enforcement spent a freezing-cold weekend searching for a missing Rutgers University student.

Mortimer “Morty” Wortman, a 22-year-old, Jackson resident, was last seen on Nov. 21. Wortman is considered to be endangered.

Township police worked with county and state law enforcement to search the area around High Bridge Road, an entrance to the 12,000-acre Collier Mills Wildlife Management Area along Route 571.

Jersey Shore Online reported that Wortman is a commuter student at Rutgers-New Brunswick.

His brother, Ivan Marks, told News 12 that Wortman's car was left at the Regional Day School. Surveillance video recorded him getting into a friend's car around 10:30 p.m. His brother said the friend has not helped, News 12 reported.

ALSO READ: Child among 3 dead in Turnpike shoulder crash

Police ask public for tips in disappearance investigation

Wortman is 5 feet 10 inches and 200 pounds with light skin, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has a nose piercing and several earrings in both ears.

A GoFundMe campaign was also created by Ivan to "allocate resources for his discovery and/or to hire a private investigator to help bring him home."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson police at 732-928-1111. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Rutgers University police are also involved in the investigation into Wortman's disappearance.

Mortimer “Morty” Wortman Mortimer “Morty” Wortman (Rutgers University) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom