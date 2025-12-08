🚨Tractor-trailer hits an SUV on the shoulder of the NJ Turnpike killing three

🚨It is Mercer County’s 21st fatal crash this year

🚨The truck driver suffered minor injuries

EAST WINDSOR — Two men and a child were killed Sunday afternoon when a tractor-trailer hit their SUV that was parked on the shoulder of the New Jersey Turnpike.

The GMC SUV was parked on the right shoulder of the northbound Turnpike lanes near Exit 8 (Route 133) in East Windsor around 1:30 p.m.

Elin R. Waithe, 44, of Bloomfield, was standing outside the SUV when he and the SUV was hit from the rear, State Police said. Front passenger Quacy Waithe, 47, of Bloomfield, and a juvenile in the back were also killed. A second child survived the crash.

ALSO READ: Scarlet Knights skip Birmingham Bowl after tough season

Driver injured, condition of 2nd child unknown

The driver of the truck, Dmitriy I. Kara, 33, of Philadelphia, was hospitalized with minor injuries, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed in the crash.

It was the 21st fatal crash in Mercer County, according to State Police records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom