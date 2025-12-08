Child sitting in backseat among 3 killed when truck slams into disabled car on NJ Turnpike

Child sitting in backseat among 3 killed when truck slams into disabled car on NJ Turnpike

Delay on the NJ Turnpike north near Exit 8 in East Windsor Sun, Dec. 7, 2025 (CBS Philadelphia via YouTube)

🚨Tractor-trailer hits an SUV on the shoulder of the NJ Turnpike killing three

🚨It is Mercer County’s 21st fatal crash this year

🚨The truck driver suffered minor injuries

EAST WINDSOR — Two men and a child were killed Sunday afternoon when a tractor-trailer hit their SUV that was parked on the shoulder of the New Jersey Turnpike.

The GMC SUV was parked on the right shoulder of the northbound Turnpike lanes near Exit 8 (Route 133) in East Windsor around 1:30 p.m.

Elin R. Waithe, 44, of Bloomfield, was standing outside the SUV when he and the SUV was hit from the rear, State Police said. Front passenger Quacy Waithe, 47, of Bloomfield, and a juvenile in the back were also killed. A second child survived the crash.

ALSO READ: Scarlet Knights skip Birmingham Bowl after tough season

Driver injured, condition of 2nd child unknown

The driver of the truck, Dmitriy I. Kara, 33, of Philadelphia, was hospitalized with minor injuries, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed in the crash.

It was the 21st fatal crash in Mercer County, according to State Police records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for December (in chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during December. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Bloomfield, East Windsor, Essex County, Mercer County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM