Rutgers walks away from the Birmingham Bowl

Rutgers football is officially, definitively done for 2025. Sure, the Scarlet Knights technically had one more chance to take the field, but after the way the season ended — especially that meltdown against Penn State — it’s no surprise the program chose to shut it down.

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 29: Athan Kaliakmanis #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights reacts after fumbling the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter at SHI Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 40-36. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 29: Athan Kaliakmanis #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights reacts after fumbling the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter at SHI Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 40-36. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) loading...

Why Rutgers said “no thanks” to Birmingham Bowl invite

Multiple reports confirmed Rutgers declined an invitation to the Birmingham Bowl after a bizarre week in which traditional powers like Notre Dame, Auburn and Florida State also turned down postseason games. With so many rejections, the NCAA scrambled to find anyone willing to play Georgia Southern on Dec. 29.

Rutgers might have been a name on the list, but the program had already begun its offseason teardown. Greg Schiano fired multiple defensive assistants after a season-long defensive collapse, and a growing number of players have already signaled they are headed for the transfer portal. Fielding a makeshift roster for a lower-tier bowl wasn’t exactly appealing.

A season that ended before it ended

The Scarlet Knights didn’t qualify for a bowl on merit, and after the gut-punch loss to Penn State, the energy around the program evaporated. Extending the season in late December — with half a staff and a patched-together roster — would have been more chore than reward.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) loading...

The bowl era is fading fast

Rutgers wasn’t alone. Auburn, Kansas, UCF, Baylor and Temple also declined Birmingham Bowl overtures, leaving Appalachian State as the eighth team asked — and the first to say yes. Welcome to modern college football: the expanded playoff and the transfer portal have made mid-tier bowls feel more like interruptions than celebrations.

For Rutgers, the message is clear: fix the roster, reset the defense and start over. Again. December football can wait.

False confessions anybody in New Jersey can relate to Test some of your friends to see if they can sense that you’re making a false confession.

12 rules to live by in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom