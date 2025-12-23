☑️ A Rutgers student missing from Jackson was last seen entering a car

JACKSON — The last person who may have seen a missing township resident was in court Monday to answer previously filed charges of threatening the man who has now vanished.

Rutgers student Mortimer "Morty" Wortman was last seen in the Regional Day School parking lot in Jackson on Nov. 21, prompting searches in the wooded area near the school along Route 571. Wortman's brother, Ivan Marks, says video shows him getting into a car with Adam Zalouk.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office will not disclose details about an ongoing investigation.

Zalouk was in court Monday on charges he pulled a knife on Wortman on July 26 when Wortman turned down Zalouk's request for sex.

Point Pleasant Beach police say Zalouk then carved the word "slut" on Wortman's car, got into his own car and rammed Wortman's car twice before driving off. The entire incident was captured on video by Wortman.

Missing person description and contact information

According to News 12 coverage of the hearing, a Superior Court judge ordered Zalouk to attend an anger management program and to not leave the country. Marks, who was in the courtroom for the hearing, believes Zalouk is involved in his brother's disappearance and is disappointed he has not been detained by police.

Wortman is 5 feet 10 inches and 200 pounds with light skin, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has a nose piercing and several earrings in both ears. Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson police at 732-928-1111.

