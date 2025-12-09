🔴 Rutgers student Morty Wortman vanished after last being seen Nov. 21

JACKSON — The brother of missing Rutgers student Mortimer "Morty" Wortman wants police to arrest the man who may have been the last to see him alive.

That man, Adam Zalouk, is a friend of Wortman, who disappeared before Thanksgiving.

Wortman was last seen Nov. 21 in the parking lot of Regional Day School on Route 571 (Toms River Road) getting into Zalouk's car, his brother Ivan Marks told News 12. He says Zalouk has not cooperated with investigators since his brother's disappearance.

What's more, a few months ago, Zalouk was charged with threatening Wortman. Zalouk was due in court this week on those charges. He has not been charged in connection to Wortman's disappearance.

Knife incident between friends this summer

Point Pleasant Beach police said Zalouk and Wortman were together on July 26 when Zalouk asked for a sexual favor. When Wortman said no, Zalouk became upset and pulled a knife, walking toward him in a threatening way, police said. Zalouk then carved the word "slut" on Wortman's car, got into his own car and rammed Wortman's car twice before driving off. Wortman told police Zalouk was a "friend."

The entire incident was captured on video by Wortman.

Police seek family's help

Marks told News 12 that Zalouk had a hearing scheduled Monday at the Ocean County Courthouse on the July charges that was postponed without an explanation. He was disappointed that Zalouk was not taken into custody for questioning in the case and is convinced he has some connection to his brother's disappearance.

Wortman is 5 feet 10 inches and 200 pounds with light skin, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has a nose piercing and several earrings in both ears.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to "allocate resources for his discovery and/or to hire a private investigator to help bring him home."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson police at 732-928-1111. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Rutgers University police are also involved in the investigation into Wortman's disappearance.

