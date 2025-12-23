🚨Thieves broke into a South Brunswick church by crashing through the ceiling

🚨Three collections from the weekend were stolen from an office, police say

🚨Investigators asked for home surveillance footage from the area around the church

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Thieves earned themselves a spot on Santa's naughty list after breaking through a church ceiling to steal collection money on Monday morning.

South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan said parishioners arriving at St. Cecilia Church in the Monmouth Junction section around 7 a.m. found smashed sheetrock, ransacked offices and pried-open desk drawers.

According to the parish, the money had been collected from three weekend Masses and was kept in locked bags. One bag was left behind. Neither Ryan nor the church disclosed the dollar amount stolen. It's not known how many thieves were involved in the break-in.

“This is Christmas week, a special time filled with so much excitement. The acts of this suspect are disgraceful. We will use all resources to track this suspect down,” Chief Ramond Hayducka said.

A ransacked office at to St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church in South Brunswick Mon., Dec. 22, 2025 Ransacked rooms at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church in South Brunswick Mon., Dec. 22, 2025 (South Brunswick police) loading...

Church vows faith will prevail

The church will not let the theft take away its Christmas spirit.

"While today was difficult, we will move forward. Christmas is a wonderful time as we will celebrate the birth of Jesus. Money can be stolen — but they can never steal away our Christmas Spirit! Let us all be filled with the faith and hope that comes from this Christmas season," church officials said on their website.

Detectives are asking residents in the Kingston Lane and Georges Road area for video footage from between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. It can be sent to the police at sbtnj.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/stcecelia.

