👜 A woman reported a purse snatching on the Rutgers-Camden campus

👮 Police say the suspect fled toward campus and remains at large

📞 Authorities urge anyone with information to contact DRPA police

CAMDEN — Police are looking for a purse snatcher following an incident that occurred on the Rutgers-Camden campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Purse snatching reported in North Sixth Street pedestrian tunnel

The victim, not affiliated with Rutgers University, told police she was inside the North Sixth Street Pedestrian Tunnel when she was approached by a man who had been walking behind her, according to the Delaware River Port Authority Police Department.

ALSO READ: Employee nearly tied up in a brazen Toms River smoke shop heist

Suspect fled toward Rutgers-Camden campus after struggle

A struggle began when the man forcibly took the purse from the woman, who was not injured.

He ran off with the purse towards the college campus. The suspect was last seen in the area of North Sixth Street and Penn Street, police said.

Police release suspect description, seek public’s help

The man is described as having a light skin complexion, wearing blue jeans and a navy puff-style jacket with white lettering on the back.

The Rutgers University Police Department asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, to contact the Delaware River Port Authority Police Department at 856-968-3301.

Safety reminder issued for Rutgers-Camden students and staff

They are reminding students and staff to always stay alert and attuned to the people and circumstances around them, avoid isolated or dark areas, walk in groups when possible, and report any suspicious activity or people to the police immediately.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom