🔵 Adventure Aquarium and the Philadelphia Zoo are teaming up on a limited-time combo ticket offering families up to 30% savings this spring.

🔵 The AquaZoo Combo gives visitors access to both attractions for one discounted price through June 12.

️ 🔵 Families can explore sharks, hippos, primates and more with flexible same-day or separate-day visits.

A New Jersey aquarium and a Pennsylvania zoo are coming together to bring families a world of fun this spring.

A NJ aquarium and a PA zoo is offering a limited time combo ticket offer (Adventure Aquarium) A NJ aquarium and a PA zoo is offering a limited time combo ticket offer (Adventure Aquarium) loading...

Adventure Aquarium and Philadelphia Zoo launch discounted combo ticket

From now until June 12 only, Adventure Aquarium in Camden and the Philadelphia Zoo are offering the AquaZoo Combo---a one-ticket experience for families to visit both a nationally recognized Top 10 U.S. aquarium and America’s first zoo, saving them up to 30% on passes.

Designed as the “Ultimate Wildlife Duo,” the AquaZoo Combo allows guests to experience the best of land and sea while saving up to 30% off standard gate pricing.

“We are thrilled to team up with our neighbors across the river to offer the Delaware Valley a truly wild adventure, said Jen Porter, executive director of Adventure Aquarium.

The combo ticket will make it more affordable for families to create memories and to explore thousands of animals, from majestic sharks to amazing zoo primates.

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AquaZoo Combo offers families flexible visits and major savings

AquaZoo Combo Highlights:

Two Attractions, One Ticket – One ticket grants general admission to both places

Flexible Adventure – Guests can either visit both attractions on the same day or choose two separate days to explore at their own pace

Significant Savings – The AquaZoo combo ticket costs $55.99 for adults and $45.99 for children

General admission tickets for an adult at Adventure Aquarium typically cost $32.99, and at Philadelphia Zoo, an adult ticket runs $34.

A NJ aquarium and a PA zoo is offering a limited time combo ticket offer (Adventure Aquarium) A NJ aquarium and a PA zoo is offering a limited time combo ticket offer (Adventure Aquarium) loading...

Limited-time NJ and Philadelphia attraction deal ends June 12

“This partnership is about celebrating the incredible biodiversity we have right here in our backyard. Whether you’re eye-to-eye with a tiger or inches away from a hippo, the AquaZoo Combo is the perfect way for our community to reconnect with nature this spring,” said Patrick McMaster, vice president of marketing and communications at Philadelphia Zoo.

But guests need to get in on the action as early as possible. The AquaZoo Combo ticket is a limited-time ticket available to purchase through June 12 only.

Tickets can be purchased here.

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https://www.adventureaquarium.com/aquarium-admission/special-offers/aquazoo