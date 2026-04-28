🌊 A New Jersey aquarium is nominated for USA Today’s Best Aquarium in the U.S.

🌊 ️ Public voting is open daily through May 11, with winners announced May 20.

🌊 The aquarium features the Northeast’s largest shark collection and unique hippo exhibit.

A New Jersey aquarium has been nominated for “Best Aquarium” in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Adventure Aquarium in Camden nominated for USA Today Best Aquarium

Selected by a panel of editors and experts, Adventure Aquarium in Camden was one of 20 top aquariums nominated in the United States.

Public voting is open until May 11. The top 10 aquariums will be announced on Wednesday, May 20.

“It is an honor to be nominated for Best Aquarium by USA Today 10Best, and a testament to the immersive experiences and conservation-driven mission we strive to deliver every day,” said Adventure Aquarium Vice President and Executive Director, Jennifer Porter.

A NJ aquarium has been nominated for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Aquarium (TSM Library) A NJ aquarium has been nominated for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Aquarium (TSM Library) loading...

How to vote for Adventure Aquarium in USA Today 10Best contest

Located on the Camden Waterfront, Adventure Aquarium is home to thousands of aquatic species and immersive, hands-on exhibits.

The aquarium cares for the largest collection of sharks in the Northeast and is the only aquarium in the world to exhibit hippos. In Shark Realm, guests can walk through New Jersey’s longest shark tunnel or test their nerves on the world’s longest Shark Bridge.

Guests can also encounter two species of penguins and reach out and touch a stingray.

Camden aquarium features sharks, hippos and hands-on exhibits

Adventure Aquarium is also committed to protecting aquatic ecosystems and the species in its care. Through animal rescue and rehabilitation, habitat preservation, sustainable practices, and impactful public education, the aquarium has been an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institution for more than 30 years.

National competition includes top aquariums across the U.S.

Some aquariums competing with Adventure Aquarium for a top 10 spot include Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri, Mystic Aquarium in Mystic, Connecticut, The Florida Aquarium in Tampa, Florida, the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, South Carolina, and OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Voting is once a day through May 11.

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