🚨 Toms River police seek suspect after a smoke shop robbery where a worker was nearly zip-tied

👤 Employee escaped unharmed after suspect fled the shop

⚠️ Anyone with information is asked to call the police

TOMS RIVER — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a smoke shop on Monday morning and trying to tie up an employee with zip ties.

Smoke shop robbery on Route 37 East prompts police search

On Jan. 19, after 6 a.m., the man robbed the Noble Smoke Shop, located at 203 Route 37 East in Toms River, police said in a Facebook post.

During the robbery, the man attempted to restrain a female employee, using plastic zip ties. The employee escaped unharmed and was able to call 911. The robber escaped.

ALSO READ: Cursive writing returns to NJ classrooms

Suspect description released by Toms River police

The robber is described as a medium-build white male wearing a black North Face jacket with a fur hood, light-colored cargo pants, and black sneakers.

Police say he was last seen in the area of the Jamestown Apartments on James Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Putkowski at 732-340-0150, extension 1349, or via email.

Pattern of violent robberies raises concerns in Toms River

The incident has not been the only violent robbery in Toms River recently.

In November 2025, surveillance video captured another violent robbery in the Ocean County township not far from the Noble Smoke Shop.

A man attacks a cashier with pepper spray at a Toms River Wawa, then steals cash (Screenshot via security footage posted on TR Police Department Facebook) A man attacks a cashier with pepper spray at a Toms River Wawa, then steals cash (Screenshot via security footage posted on TR Police Department Facebook) loading...

Wawa cashier pepper-sprayed during November 2025 robbery

It was just after midnight on Nov. 9 when a robber was captured on security footage at the register of the Wawa, 179 Route 37 East.

As the cashier scans an item, the thief can be seen reaching into his pocket and handing over paper money and coins.

Just as the female employee opens the register, he reaches over the counter and pepper-sprays the cashier.

She appears to fall backwards, and that’s when he runs around the counter, steals cash from the register, and runs off.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, about 5’6” with a thin build, wearing long dreadlocks, a hoodie, and a face covering.

As of January 2026, no arrest has been made.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom