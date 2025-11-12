💰 Robbery caught on camera at Toms River Wawa.

TOMS RIVER — Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a pepper-spraying robbery at a Wawa early Sunday morning.

A man attacks a cashier with pepper spray at a Toms River Wawa, then steals cash (Screenshot via security footage posted on TR Police Department Facebook)

Surveillance video captures violent Wawa robbery

On Nov. 9, just after midnight, the robber is seen on security footage at the register of the Wawa, located at 179 Route 37 East.

The store video is posted on the Toms River Police Department Facebook page.

As the cashier scans an item, the thief reaches into his pocket and hands over paper money and coins.

Cashier attacked with pepper spray before theft

Just as she opens the register, he reaches over the counter and pepper-sprays the cashier. She appears to fall backwards, and that’s when he runs around the counter, steals cash from the register, and runs off.

Description of the robber released by police

The thief is described as a Black male in his early 20s, approximately 5-foot-6-inches tall, with a thin build and long dreadlocks. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a face covering, Toms River police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toms River Detective J. Stallworth at 732-349-0150 ext. 1353.

