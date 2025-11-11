💔 Inspired by one senior dog’s story, Marty’s Place gives aging dogs love, safety, and dignity in their final years.

🏡 The Upper Freehold sanctuary cares for 20 resident dogs and 40 more in foster homes, all aged 7+.

💕 Donations and volunteers are urgently needed to keep this New Jersey haven for senior dogs thriving.

ALLENTOWN — Inspired by one woman’s compassion when, in 2009, she adopted a senior dog, named Marty, Doreen Jakubcak decided to start a sanctuary for senior dogs.

It’s called Marty’s Place, a senior dog sanctuary, located at 118 County Road 526 in Upper Freehold Township.

Jakubcak said Marty, who suffered from limited mobility, was abandoned at a shelter. She decided to adopt him and make her home his last “furever” home.

While it’s not clear how old Marty was when he came to live with Jakubcak, she always told people he was “forever 12.”

She only had Marty for a year, but her love for him led her to want to take care of other senior dogs, which grew into a thriving community.

A safe haven for senior dogs in New Jersey

Marty and other older dogs with similar stories became the motivation for the establishment of Marty’s Place.

The sanctuary, which opened in 2015 is designed to provide a safe, loving, and protected environment for senior dogs in need of homes.

“Our mission is to focus on dogs 7 and older. When dogs come to us, they either have a home with us at the sanctuary for their remaining years, or, where we can, we try to find placement for a number of our dogs either through an outright adoption program or something we call lifelong foster,” Jakubcak said.

Dogs come to the sanctuary for several reasons, she said. It could be an owner passes, an owner transitions to long-term care, an owner is relocating and can’t take the dog, financial hardship, which is a growing concern, or sadly, neglect.

Currently, 20 senior dogs are living at Marty’s Place, Jakubcak said, with an average age of 13 years old.

Lifelong foster program gives dogs — and people — a second chance

“We do have a rolling waiting list. The way we are able to help the next dog on our waiting list is sadly one of our long-term residents passes away, or we are able to place a dog in a new home. Through our lifelong foster program, we are actively managing 40 dogs,” Jakubcak said.

Unfortunately, as dogs age, they develop a variety of health issues, which can financially strain an owner with the expensive veterinary bills.

With the lifelong foster program, the dog is placed in a home for its remaining years. But Marty’s Place retains ownership and pays for the expenses, especially the medical bills. Jakubcak said it’s a win-win situation for the sanctuary and for the new family who has embraced the dog.

The dogs residing at Marty’s Place range from active adults to near-hospice, so their day is tailored based on their capabilities and needs.

The sanctuary tries to mimic a home environment for them. Every two hours, the dogs are doing something, whether it’s getting a break in the fenced-in yard or going on a mile walk.

The place also offers laser treatment and acupuncture, depending on their needs. But the dogs get the care that they need to enjoy the best quality of life, she said.

Helping seniors keep their senior dogs

Marty’s Place also offers a program to help low-income senior citizens on a limited income afford to keep their senior dogs by assisting with food and medical costs.

“We created that program about three years ago, and currently, we are actively managing over 140 clients. Over these past three years, we have served over 250 clients. Those needs range from a monthly supply of food, but it could also be life-saving surgeries that we have supported for an individual,” Jakubcak said.

As you can imagine, donations and volunteers are desperately needed to help support Marty’s Place.

Volunteers are not only needed to care for the dogs. They are needed for fundraising, and outreach programs as well.

All 60 of the senior dogs (in the sanctuary and in foster homes) are up for adoption. If you’re interested in either becoming a volunteer or fostering a senior dog, call 609-259-1278.

“This has been a great passion, and my goal with Marty’s Place was to create a happy place where people can just come and share that passion together for senior dogs,” Jakubcak said.

