NJ borough put on lockdown as man is charged with attempted murder

ALLENTOWN — A man was charged with first-degree attempted murder following a shooting incident that put an entire borough on lockdown New Year's Eve.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said a manhunt started after investigators determined Daniel Williams, 52, was responsible for the shooting of a woman at a home on Johnson Drive around 12:50 p.m. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries from a single gunshot. A child was also present during the shooting.

Williams left the house, and Mayor Thomas Fritts issued a shelter-in-place around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, as officers from several law enforcement agencies began a search using helicopters. Photos posted by MidJersey.news show rifle-toting officers on the street in the historic downtown area.

Allentown-Robbinsville Road was closed to traffic at Circle Drive in neighboring Robbinsville, according to Robbinsville police.

Charged several hours later

Santiago announced Williams' apprehension early Tuesday evening on his office's social media. He was also charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (firearm), and one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The prosecutor did not disclose Williams' relationship to the woman or the child and a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call his office at 800-533-7443 or Allentown police at 609-259-6300.

