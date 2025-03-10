NJ residents, both 20, fatally ejected from car on Route 195

🚨 A man & woman died after hitting 2 trees and being ejected from a car on Route 195

🚨 The cause of the crash remains under investigation

🚨 It was one of four fatal crashes that took 7 lives in NJ during the weekend

UPPER FREEHOLD — Two 20-year-olds died after their car veered off Route 195 early Sunday morning.

Janae Boisseau, of Trenton, and Denzel George, of Ewing, were headed east in an Acura that veered off the highway between exits 8 (Route 539) and 11 (Coxs Corner) in Upper Freehold around 3 a.m.

The car hit two trees, ejecting Boisseau and George. They were pronounced dead at the scene, State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Marchan did not disclose who was driving. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Deadly weekend

The crash is one of four reported crashes with seven fatalities this weekend in New Jersey.

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 37 in Toms River and a 22-year-old Manahawkin man died Saturday morning in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River. Two 19-year-olds died in a crash on Route 55 in Elk Township on Sunday afternoon.

