NJ teen’s deadly BMW joyride at 118 mph kills 2 after eluding police, cops say

🚨Toms River police pursued a white BMW into Seaside Heights but broke it off

🚨The BMW hit 118 mph as it headed towards Route 37 and back into Toms River

🚨A Toyota Corolla carrying 4 was struck by the BMW at Route 37 and 166

TOMS RIVER — An unlicensed teen who drove a BMW at 118 mph faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter after crashing into a vehicle crossing an intersection late Friday night.

Toms River police pursued a white BMW speeding east on Route 37 over the Mathis Bridge into Seaside Heights around 10:45 p.m. The officers broke off their pursuit over safety concerns when the sedan would not stop.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the car headed north into Lavallette on Route 35 before turning around.

Seaside Heights police spotted the BMW heading south on Route 35 at over three times the posted speed limit of 35 mph and onto the Tunney Bridge. Officers tracked the BMW but did not pursue it.

Just before 11 p.m., the BMW sped west on Route 37 before hitting a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Route 166 (Main Street).

Officers said the Camry driver and front seat passenger were dead by the time they arrived. A video of the crash scene shows the Camry on its side in a grassy area along the roadway.

Two backseat passengers were severely injured and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township and were in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

The investigation found that the teen did not have a valid New Jersey driver's license.

Map shows Route 37 in Toms River and Route 35 in Seaside Heights Map shows Route 37 in Toms River and Route 35 in Seaside Heights (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Charges against teen

The teen was taken into custody by police and also charged with four counts of aggravated assault causing bodily injury while eluding, two counts of death by auto, two counts of causing death while driving unlicensed, two counts of causing injury while driving unlicensed, two counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, eluding, and four counts of assault by auto.

A warrant was also issued for a blood sample to be drawn for a test at Community Medical Center. The teen is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

The identities and ages of all those involved was not disclosed by prosecutors.

It was the second fatal crash on Route 37 this year and the 10th and 11th highway deaths in Ocean County, according to State Police records.

