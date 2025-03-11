NJ teen’s ‘joyride’ horror: Kills beautiful young couple; her twin sister, friend ‘critical’
🚨 A young couple planning marriage was killed in a crash
🚨 A twin sister and friend are in critical condition
🚨 An unlicensed teen was driving the speeding BMW, cops say
TOMS RIVER — A young couple who dreamed of getting married had their lives cut short when their car was smashed by an unlicensed teenager fleeing police at 118 mph, officials said.
Kiley Armstrong, 21, and Evan Fiore, 23, were killed Friday night after their Toyota Camry was struck by a teen driving a white BMW at the intersection of Routes 166 and 37, officials said.
Kiley’s twin sister, Krista, and Ryan Chapman, 19, were passengers in the back seat. They are both in critical condition at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Both Kiley and Evan were graduates of Toms River High School North, according to district spokesman Michael Kenny.
"The district is devastated by the news of this horrific tragedy. Words can’t express the pain and sadness felt by so many here and throughout Toms River. As we grieve this terrible loss, we offer our love, support, and condolences to the families of Kiley and Evan, and to all of their loved ones during this impossibly difficult time," Kenny said in a statement.
A GoFundMe campaign organized by Ryan's stepbrother and a close friend will raise funds to pay for a funeral and medical expenses.
Police had pursued teen
Toms River police first spotted the BMW speeding on Route 37 toward Seaside Heights and then north on Route 35. After turning around, the driver headed south on Route 35 and then drove back onto Route 37. Prosecutors said the BMW hit a speed of 118 mph.
Video purported to be live-streamed from inside the BMW indicates there were several people inside the vehicle.
Charges have been announced for just one person.
ALSO READ: School bus from Lakewood overturns on Garden State Parkway
Teen charged with aggravated manslaughter
Video that circulated online showed the Camry crossing the intersection after the light turned red. The BMW violently slams into the Camry at a high rate of speed, sending both cars onto a grass island in the intersection.
Kiley and Evan were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the BMW, an unlicensed teen, was charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter and death by auto, four counts of aggravated assault causing bodily injury while eluding,two counts of causing death while driving unlicensed, two counts of causing injury while driving unlicensed, two counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, eluding, and four counts of assault by auto.
The identity of the teen driver or the result of a blood alcohol test the teen was asked for at Community Medical Center have not been disclosed.
The case was transferred to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office by the state Attorney General's Office. A spokesman was not yet prepared to answer questions about the case.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Most wanted in Hunterdon County
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images?
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow