💎 $10K necklace stolen in bold mall theft

🏃 Suspect tries on jewelry, then runs from store

🚔 Atlantic County man now charged, already jailed

TOMS RIVER — An Atlantic County man has been charged with theft after swiping an expensive necklace from a store in a mall on Good Friday.

Good Friday theft at Ocean County Mall jewelry store

On Friday, April 10, just after 7 p.m., Toms River police were sent to Kay Jewelers in the Ocean County Mall with what was first described as a “smash and grab” theft.

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Suspect tries on $10K necklace before running out

The suspect, Jeremy Ruga, 38, from Dorothy, was wearing a white collared shirt, blue pants, and a Fedora-style hat when he asked an employee if he could look at the 14-carat gold necklace valued at $10,000.

He placed the necklace on his neck and ran out of the store with it, an employee told police. He was last seen running through the Macy’s parking lot.

Atlantic County man charged, already behind bars on other charges

Ruga was charged on April 15 with third-degree theft.

He is currently in the Monmouth County Jail on unrelated charges and will be transferred to the Ocean County jail upon satisfying his additional outstanding warrants, Toms River police said.

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