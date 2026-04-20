Man tries on $10K necklace, bolts from NJ mall in daring theft

Man tries on $10K necklace, bolts from NJ mall in daring theft

A man was arrested after stealing a $10K necklace from a store in the Ocean County Mall (Toms River Police via Facebook/Google Street View)

💎 $10K necklace stolen in bold mall theft
🏃 Suspect tries on jewelry, then runs from store
🚔 Atlantic County man now charged, already jailed

TOMS RIVER — An Atlantic County man has been charged with theft after swiping an expensive necklace from a store in a mall on Good Friday.

Good Friday theft at Ocean County Mall jewelry store

On Friday, April 10, just after 7 p.m., Toms River police were sent to Kay Jewelers in the Ocean County Mall with what was first described as a “smash and grab” theft.

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Suspect tries on $10K necklace before running out

The suspect, Jeremy Ruga, 38, from Dorothy, was wearing a white collared shirt, blue pants, and a Fedora-style hat when he asked an employee if he could look at the 14-carat gold necklace valued at $10,000.

He placed the necklace on his neck and ran out of the store with it, an employee told police. He was last seen running through the Macy’s parking lot.

Atlantic County man charged, already behind bars on other charges

Ruga was charged on April 15 with third-degree theft.

He is currently in the Monmouth County Jail on unrelated charges and will be transferred to the Ocean County jail upon satisfying his additional outstanding warrants, Toms River police said.

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Batsto Village and pine barrens lake trail — photos from April 2026

A family hike along the Batsto Lake Trail in Wharton State Forest, Burlington County, New Jersey — April 2026. The flat four-mile loop behind historic Batsto Village winds along the Batsto River and Lake through the heart of the Pine Barrens. The trail is easy, well-marked with white blazes, and accessible to hikers of all ages. Along the way — pitch pines, cedar water, spring wildflowers including a purple pitcher plant, and at least one unbothered garter snake.

Gallery Credit: Photos by EJ

Filed Under: Crime, Toms River
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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