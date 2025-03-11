School bus from Lakewood overturns on Garden State Parkway

🚍The bus overturned at the northern end of the Garden State Parkway

🚍13 children and adults on the bus were treated for injuries

🚍The cause of the overturn remains under investigation by State Police

MONTVALE — A school bus out of Lakewood overturned along the northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway Monday night.

Video shows the bus on its side near the James Gandolfini service area in Montvale around 7:40 p.m. and a large presence of first responders from both New Jersey and New York State.

State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said 13 people on board the bus were injured. One person was seriously injured when the bus landed on top of them, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Gov. Phil Murphy on his X account said the bus began its trip in Lakewood.

Bus lays on its side along the Garden State Parkway in Montvale 3/10/25 Bus lays on its side along the Garden State Parkway in Montvale 3/10/25 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Enroute to a celebration

The driver of the bus, Joseph Itzkowitz, 44, of Lakewood was hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to Marchan. An investigation is ongoing into why the bus overturned.

A total of 31 people were on board the bus, according to Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali.

The bus was carrying Jewish school students to a celebration of the birth of a rabbi's grandchild in Rockland County, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

The service area is approximately 85 miles north of Lakewood.

ALSO READ: COVID lives lost honored at NJ memorial in annual ceremony

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant