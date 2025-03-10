COVID lives lost honored at NJ memorial in annual ceremony

💛 Honoring COVID lives lost

💛 NJ memorial hosts ceremony

💛 Landmarks light yellow in support

WALL TOWNSHIP – Since its start with shells on the beach, the Rami’s Heart COVID-19 Memorial has become a refuge for grieving loved ones from Monmouth County and far beyond.

Co-founder Rima Samman-Whitaker says what began as a way to remember her brother, Rami, on his birthday after his death from COVID-19, has grown into a close-knit community that gathers each March.

Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial (Google Maps) Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial (Google Maps) loading...

On Saturday, March 15, five years since the first known New Jersey death due to the COVID pandemic, the memorial will host its annual remembrance lighting and ceremony.

(credit: Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial) (credit: Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial) loading...

In 2020 alone, there were at least 16,494 deaths due to COVID in New Jersey.

There have now been well over a million deaths related to COVID in the United States.

(credit: Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial) (credit: Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial) loading...

On Saturday, a candlelight vigil starting at 6 p.m. will bring together hundreds of grieving families, supporters and community members to honor lives lost to COVID-19.

(credit: Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial) (credit: Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial) loading...

As a symbol of solidarity, 35 bridges and monumental buildings across the country, including Niagara Falls, will be lit up in yellow.

Grieving individuals can also watch a live stream of the lighting at Niagara Falls.

(credit: Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial) (credit: Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial) loading...

The event will include a speech by Wall Mayor Gerald Buccafusco, with messages expected to be sent by U.S. Senator Cory Booker, U.S. Senator Andy Kim and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, D-11.

Two of New Jersey's grievers have also stepped up to speak at Saturday's ceremony.

Teresa Fuoco Dimezza will share her story about her dad, Col. Samuel Fuoco , who retired as a Colonel from the U.S. Army Reserves. He was awarded New Jersey’s top military honor, the New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.

Michelle Digangi will also speak — she lost her 26-year-old son, Johnny "JonJon" Digangi. His last words to the nurse present before he passed were, "Tell my mother I'll be okay. "

(credit: Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial) (credit: Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial) loading...

"The last five years have been filled with unimaginable loss and heartbreak, leaving many of us grappling with disenfranchised grief. Our mission is to provide acknowledgment and create a space where those we’ve lost are remembered not as statistics but as cherished individuals,"

Samman-Whitaker said.

Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial (Google Maps) (Google Maps ) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow