⚠️ A section of Belmar beach is closed while protected American Oystercatchers nest there.

➡️ State wildlife officials said the closure could last up to two months if chicks hatch.

🔴 DEP staff will patrol Jersey Shore nesting areas starting Memorial Day weekend.

BELMAR — A large section of this Monmouth County beach is closed to humans as protected birds enjoy time in the sun.

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, one pair of American Oystercatchers has claimed the chunk of Belmar sand as its nest. Oystercatchers are a species of special concern in New Jersey. The area has been roped off to the public and could stay that way for weeks, NJ.com first reported.

Protected Jersey Shore birds could keep Belmar beach closed for weeks

No baby oystercatchers have hatched yet, and the territorial birds will keep their real estate depending on how the nest does. If the nest is successful and the chicks stay put, Fish and Wildlife officials could keep the area closed for up to two months. If the birds move their nest, the roped-off area will be moved to their liking.

Starting this Memorial Day weekend, staff will visit nests up and down the Jersey Shore. They'll speak with locals and Bennys alike about the importance of giving the oystercatchers their space.

"New Jersey is an important breeding area for American oystercatchers. NJDEP Fish & Wildlife reminds the public to respect all wildlife this summer and to kindly observe protections put in place to protect species that enhance our enjoyment of the shore region year-round," said a statement provided by DEP spokesperson Larry Hajna.

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Belmar beachgoers still have plenty of sand despite bird closure

The good news is that there's plenty of beach in Belmar left for the beakless to enjoy. Beachgoers flocked to the area in droves this week as temperatures climbed into the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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