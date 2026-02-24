The Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed.

A historic nor’easter that dumped more than two feet of snow and caused widespread disruption along the Jersey Shore forced organizers to make an exceedingly rare decision: delay the 53rd annual parade.

This marks the first postponement in the parade’s 53-year history.

A tradition that never stopped for snow — until now

I’ve marched in the Belmar-Lake Como parade for more than 35 years. We’ve endured rain, sleet, snow, and even 40 mph winds — and the parade was never called off for weather. In 2021, it was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So what made this year different?

With snow piling up across the region, safety and logistics became insurmountable challenges. Streets, staging areas, and gathering spots remain impacted from the storm.

New Jersey 101.5 (Canva Edit) New Jersey 101.5 (Canva Edit) loading...

Why timing matters for this parade

There’s also a bigger scheduling factor at play.

The Belmar-Lake Como parade traditionally takes place the first weekend in March to secure top-tier pipes and drum corps and marching bands. Many of those groups also participate in major St. Patrick’s Day parades in places like New York and Savannah later in the month.

Holding the parade early ensures Belmar-Lake Como can attract some of the best marching units in the country. Rescheduling means coordinating with bands that already have packed March calendars.

SEE ALSO: Seaside Polar Bear Plunge postponed after massive snowstorm

Jon Polunas poses with Women of Irish Heritage members on St. Patrick's Day March 17, 2021 in Belmar. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Jon Polunas poses with Women of Irish Heritage members on St. Patrick's Day March 17, 2021 in Belmar. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) loading...

A personal tradition

For me, the parade is always a highlight of the year. It’s a chance to say hello to so many of our listeners — those who enjoy the weekend hits on New Jersey 101.5 and those who tune in to our talk shows throughout the week.

Thanks to my friends at Long Branch Trolley — Kevin Martin and Tom Young — I’ve had a great trolley to ride in. And the Antique Motoring Club of Monmouth County has supplied beautiful classic cars over the years.

Special thanks this year to Joe and his 1965 Buick Wildcat convertible.

What happens next

The original date was March 1, 2026. No new date has been announced yet as organizers work through logistics, safety considerations, and financial concerns.

When a new date is confirmed, I’ll be sure to pass it along.

One thing’s certain — when the Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns, it will be worth the wait.

2026 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date) It's St. Patrick's Day Parade season in New Jersey with the wearing of the green at over a dozen parades around the state. All are subject to postponement and cancellation without notice here. Let us know about a parade with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈