Following Labor Day weekend, there is a bustle back to early fall life in New Jersey. From school, to no more “summer Friday” attitudes at work.

And as fall sports kick into gear, it’s often a stepped-up time for other activities.

But for residents directly at the Jersey Shore — or even a short distance from the ocean and bay — there is the magical short season of local summer.

As some Instagram users point out, parking is easy (and free street parking might be easier to find).

Beach admission is free, too.

It bears stressing that no lifeguards are on duty, so swimming is either strongly discouraged or strictly prohibited in spots. Follow the signs and be safe.

Some businesses — like boardwalk amusements, arcades, restaurant and ice cream stalls or kiosks — might play their hours by ear, depending on how nice the weather remains.

Nearly all will at least be open still on weekends — but when in doubt, check ahead.

In any case, it is time to enjoy a sunny day on the sand or the boards, without a full crush of peak summer visitors.

For inspiration to enjoy these fleeting weeks, here are 12 different New Jersey beach photos.

They are taken in 12 Shore towns, stretching along the coast from Monmouth and Ocean Counties all the way to Cape May.

12 photos that show why local summer at the Jersey Shore is unmatched Following Labor Day, New Jersey residents even remotely near the Jersey Shore look forward to some peaceful days of sun, sand, surf and no big crowds of visitors. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

