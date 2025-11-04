🚨Bomb threats forced relocations of seven NJ polling sites Tuesday morning

🚨Toms River, Woodbridge, and Lake Como schools were targeted as voting began

🚨The email making one threat said it was 'politically motivated'

Bomb threats were made against at least seven polling locations in New Jersey as voting got underway Tuesday morning.

New Jersey 101.5 has obtained an email sent to a Toms River Regional School District official claiming a bomb was hidden near the entrance to the area for voting at the Cedar Grove Elementary School. The author of the email said the bomb could easily be found by dogs.

"It is for political purposes, evacuate voting location until it is discovered. I do not want your f**king schoolchildren to find it first and go boom! If this misfortune happens, do not sob for media cameras because it is YOUR gamble," the email says.

Police presence outside Ewing High School following threats to polling locations across New Jersey Nov. 4, 2025

Threats in seven counties

Attorney General Matt Platkin said threats were also made at polling locations in Bergen, Essex, Mercer and Passaic counties. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said the Mercer County threats were against locations in his city and neighboring Ewing.

"Law enforcement officers have responded at each affected polling place, and they have worked swiftly to secure these polling locations and ensure the safety of every voter," Platkin said. "Make no mistake: We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our elections, and we will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to interfere with the safety or security of our electoral process."

Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, who is also the secretary of state, which oversees elections, said none of the threats were credible "at this time."

"I voted" stickers

Woodbridge polling place moved amid active police investigation

A message from Middlesex County said "an active law enforcement investigation" forced the polling location at the Avenel Middle School in Woodbridge to be moved to Woodbine School 23 next door. It caused a delay in voting as equipment was moved to the new location next door.

"Middlesex County recognizes that any change on Election Day may cause inconvenience and appreciates the public’s understanding. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with the highest priority placed on public safety. The County remains firmly committed to transparency and to ensuring that every eligible voter can participate in a fair, secure, and accessible election," the letter says.

Voting in Lake Como was switched to the Belmar Court at 601 Main St. in Belmar due to "an ongoing police emergency," according to a message on the borough website.

Eric Scott contributed to this report.

