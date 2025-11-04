🚨Bomb threats disrupted polling sites in seven NJ counties Tuesday morning

🚨NY mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani blamed former President Trump’s rhetoric

🚨NJ lawmakers from both parties condemned the threats as 'attacks on democracy'

New York Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani blamed President Trump for the bomb threats at polling locations in seven New Jersey counties on Tuesday morning.

The threats so far have resulted in charges against a juvenile in North Brunswick.

Mamdani said Trump's continuing allegations of voter fraud are to blame, according to the Washington Times.

The threats are “part of the general approach the Trump administration has taken to trying to intimidate voters with baseless allegations of voter fraud as a means of trying to repress the voice of Americans across this country," Mamdani said.

Despite a lack of evidence and investigation that have found the 2020 presidential election Trump has continued to claim it was rigged against him and Joe Biden's victory was fraudulent.

Republicans also weaponized the threats against Democrats even though no evidence has been released identifying any suspect or particular motive. Trump's son Eric suggested that the threats were aimed at suppressing Republican votes.

Threats in New Jersey on Election Day

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said polling locations in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic were threatened by the hoax threats. The counties included both Democratic and Republican areas.

The threats were not credible but some polling locations, including those in Lake Como, North Brunswick, Toms River and Woodbridge, were moved out of an abundance of caution.

Sign outside a polling location in Atlantic County Nov. 4, 2025

NJ leaders condemn threats as attempts to scare voters

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill called the threats a "clear attempt to undermine our democratic system and intimidate New Jerseyans from going to the polls to exercise their right to vote."

"We will not stand for voter suppression in our state — and I encourage all New Jerseyans to not be deterred as they cast their ballots today," Sherrill said.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli did not comment on the threat on his social media.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, called for a Department of Justice investigation.

"No American should ever fear for their life when they go to vote. Anyone who would threaten violence to interfere with our elections is a coward and a criminal. It is totally un-American and a direct attack on our democracy," the Republican said in a statement.

