🚨Juvenile charged after bomb threat targets NJ polling place on Election Day

🚨K-9 units searched North Brunswick school; no explosives were found

🚨 Officials vow swift justice as threats disrupt voting across seven counties

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A juvenile was charged in one of the bomb threats made against a New Jersey polling place on Election Day morning.

Bomb threats targeted at least seven polling locations in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties as voting got underway Tuesday morning, according to state Attorney General Matt Platkin.

The bogus threats prompted national attention, as New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with contests for governor. New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani even commented on the issue by blaming President Trump's rhetoric.

COMPLETE RESULTS: New Jersey gubernatorial election results on Tuesday night

One of the Middlesex County locations targeted by the hoax threats was the Livingston Park Elementary School in North Brunswick, where a threat was received by text around 8:15 a.m.

Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department searched the building with bomb-sniffing dogs and found nothing, officials said.

As a precaution, however, voting was moved to the Linwood School about a mile away.

Juvenile charge in one Election Day threat case

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a North Brunswick juvenile was charged with making the threat. Investigators recovered the electronic devices used to make the threat.

Ciccone did not disclose the charges or whether the juvenile was part of an organized effort. She also did not say how old the suspect is.

People vote at a polling site in River Edge, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 People vote at a polling site in River Edge, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). loading...

State officials vow ‘swift accountability’ for election threats

Platkin vowed to find those responsible for Tuesday's threats. There has not been any word about other arrests.

"Voters should continue to have confidence that they can cast their ballot without fear of intimidation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a free, fair, and secure election," Platkin said. "Make no mistake: We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our elections, and we will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to interfere with the safety or security of our electoral process."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom