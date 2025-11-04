❗ If you see voter interference or irregularities at the polls, report it right away to New Jersey’s official hotlines.

❎ Multiple hotlines—state, civil rights, and advocacy groups—are ready to help on Election Day.

‍⚖️ From discrimination to accessibility issues, there’s a number to call for every kind of voter concern.

What to Do If You See Voter Irregularities in New Jersey on Election Day

As New Jersey heads to the polls, officials are reminding residents that every vote counts—and every problem should be reported. From malfunctioning machines to voter intimidation, the state has rolled out an extensive network of hotlines and field teams to make sure Election Day runs fairly and smoothly.

Spot Trouble at the Polls? Here’s Who to Call

If you believe your right to vote has been interfered with—or you’ve seen something suspicious—you can call the State Voter Information and Assistance line toll-free at 1-877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837).

Your report may be shared with your county’s Board of Elections or the State Division of Elections to resolve the issue quickly.

Local election officials can also help: contact your County Superintendent of Elections or County Board of Elections if you have questions or concerns.

A list of County Elections officials and contact info is HERE.

For urgent issues, trained deputies will be stationed at many polling sites throughout the state to troubleshoot problems on the spot.

⚖️ Reporting Discrimination or Harassment at the Polls

If you believe you’ve been discriminated against or harassed while voting, file a report through the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights at bias.njcivilrights.gov

or call 1-833-NJDCR4U (1-833-653-2748).

Depending on urgency, complaints may be handled immediately or investigated after Election Day.

☎️ Key Hotlines for Voter Protection and Election Assistance

A range of advocacy groups and legal organizations are also stepping in to keep voting fair and accessible:

📞 ACLU-NJ Hotline: 973-854-1719 — Can refer issues and go to court if needed.

📞 Disability Rights NJ: 800-922-9742 — For accessibility-related problems.

📞 Election Protection & NJISJ: 866-OUR-VOTE (English), 888-VE-Y-VOTA (Spanish/English), 888-API-VOTE (Asian languages).

📞 Lowenstein Sandler Election Command Center: 862-926-2645 through 2648 — For legal or technical election concerns.

📞 League of Women Voters of NJ: 1-800-792-VOTE (8683) — For any ballot-related trouble.

📞 Arabic/English: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287) — For Arab-speaking voters.

Whether your concern involves accessibility, intimidation, or confusion at the ballot box, there’s a number to call—and advocates on standby to make sure you’re heard.

️Protecting the Vote: How New Jersey Is Keeping Elections Fair

Election protection efforts are already in motion statewide. Poll workers and deputies are trained to respond quickly, and legal aid groups are ready to intervene if necessary.

Officials stress that no voter should ever feel unsafe or unsure about casting their ballot.

“If something doesn’t seem right, say something,” said one election protection volunteer. “You have the right to vote—and the right to be heard.”

