Those ready to get “freezin’ for a reason” will have to wait a little longer.

The 33rd annual Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which benefits Special Olympics New Jersey, has been postponed after more than two feet of snow buried the Jersey Shore.

Snow creates major logistical problems

The powerful storm left massive snow drifts across Seaside Heights streets, the beach, and the boardwalk. While public works crews are clearing roads, that snow has to go somewhere — and much of it is piling up along curbs and in parking areas.

That creates a major issue for an event that draws thousands of participants and tens of thousands of spectators.

Clearing a safe path on the beach for the 8,000 projected plungers would be a significant undertaking. Local public works equipment is currently focused on clearing the town itself, not preparing the beachfront for a large-scale event.

Parking lots that normally accommodate crowds are also compromised, with limited space due to snow removal operations.

Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media loading...

Safety concerns outweigh ideal weather

I spoke with New Jersey State Police Ret. Major Kevin Burke, who expressed concerns that while the forecast for the original Saturday date looked ideal, overall conditions simply are not.

Limited beach access, restricted boardwalk parking, and stretched security resources all pose risks to plungers, spectators, and staff working the event.

Given the scale of this gathering, those concerns carry serious weight.

Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media loading...

A massive event with a major impact

Last year, nearly 100,000 people packed the Seaside Heights boardwalk to watch participants plunge into 36-degree ocean water. The event raised an impressive $2.5 million for Special Olympics New Jersey.

The good news: the plunge isn’t canceled — it’s just moved.

The event is now scheduled for March 14 in Seaside Heights. I’ll be broadcasting live starting at 10 a.m. from the boardwalk near Spicy Cantina, with the plunge set for 1 p.m.

Please continue supporting Special Olympics New Jersey. After all, a little snow has never stopped a polar bear.

See you March 14 in Seaside Heights.

2025 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge Scenes from the 2025 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raised $2.5 million for Special Olympics New Jersey on Saturday, Feb. 22. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈