The editorial staff of Hotels.com took on the task of determining the best party beaches in America. They looked at towns with the most fun action with clubs, festivals and nightlife weighing heavily.

They came up with a top 10, and a Jersey Shore town made the list at number five. Work on your guess while I tell you who’s in front of us.

No. 1 is Miami Beach, Florida.

I guess with the old song “Miami” by Will Smith and shows like “Miami Vice” its sleek party vibe still reigns supreme.

Miami Beach, Florida Photo by Antonio Cuellar on Unsplash loading...

No. 2 is Waikiki, Hawaii.

Sure, partying in paradise is fun, but with all those air hours you’re going to need a week there, not just a night.

Hawaii Photo by K on Unsplash loading...

No. 3 is Isla Blanca Beach, Texas.

Yeah, I never heard of it either. But it’s on South Padre Island and it’s described as having pristine white sand and sparkling water and with bars right on the beach. It’s said to be a big Spring Break spot.

Isla Blanca Beach Photo by Camille Minouflet on Unsplash loading...

4th on the party beach list is Venice Beach, California.

Rooftop bars with stunning views and some of the best people watching, with the colorful characters this place always attracts.

Venice Beach, California Photo by Oxana Melis on Unsplash loading...

So, what New Jersey beach made it at number five? Sorry, Wildwood and Asbury Park, it wasn’t you.

Maybe it was the reality TV show that cemented it in pop culture history. Maybe it’s its long history of bars, clubs, tattoo shops and raucous fun.

SEE ALSO: How to experience local summer in Jersey Shore towns

Seaside Heights Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images loading...

Seaside Heights landed at No. 5 best party beach in America.

I was just there this weekend in fact, enjoying "local summer."

Here’s what Hotels.com said about this powerful party town:

With its many casinos, arcades and rollercoasters, Seaside Heights is one of the most exciting, fun-packed party beach destinations to visit.

The Beachcomber Bar and Grill was made famous by the cast of Jersey Shore, who ate there in the daytime and then stayed to dance the night away.”

For the full top 10 check it out here.