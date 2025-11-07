🚨Officials say woman left lifeless at Toms River hospital after brutal assault

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A man has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend, whose lifeless body officials said he dropped off at a hospital.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Mary O'Connor, 32, of Seaside Heights was left at Community Medical Center in Toms River on Monday by two men. She was unresponsive and appeared to have been strangled.

Investigators tracked down Emiliano Davila, 41, of Keansburg, as one of the two people that left her at the hospital and found he was dating O'Connor. They determined that Davila assaulted O'Connor at the motel in Seaside Heights where she was living.

Seaside Heights motel turns into crime scene

O'Connor died from blunt force trauma to the head causing a subdural hematoma two days later, according to Billhimer.

Davila was initially charged with domestic violence aggravated assault by way of strangulation. A murder charge was added after O'Connor's death. Davia is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Billhimer did not disclose details about the other person who is accused of leaving O'Brien's body at the hospital or a reason for the assault.

