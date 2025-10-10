🇮🇹 Italian Festival continues Saturday in Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — The weekend nor'easter has led to the postponement of Sunday's annual Ocean County Columbus Day parade.

Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz told New Jersey 101.5 that the three-day Italian Festival started as scheduled on Friday afternoon along Grant Avenue and continues on Saturday. Ocean County Parade Committee chairman Michael Blandina said the festival was "very crowded" late Friday afternoon

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects Saturday to be cloudy and dreary with a few showers but a calm day overall.

However, the festival and parade are cancelled for Sunday as the entire Jersey Shore is impacted by the nor'easter. Zarrow expects wind gusts of 40-60 mph on Sunday with moderate to major coastal flooding.

Organizers plan to reschedule the event for October 19

Bladina said that prior to the changes, both events were expected to attract 80,000 to Seaside Heights. He expects most of the scheduled parade participants to be back on the 19th.

"We lose a couple of bands because they got other commitments. We lose a couple of

groups and organizations. But we might even pick up some that couldn't make it this week," Blandina said.

The parade will definitely lose a group from Italy that was performing, as they are scheduled to leave on Thursday.

