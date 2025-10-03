Fall in New Jersey brings corn mazes and farm stands with cider donuts. It brings apple picking and hayrides. It’s a special time of year for many. In fact, a poll from Value Penguin showed fall is most people’s favorite season.

Another thing people love about this time of year is pumpkin-flavored beer. We have plenty of great breweries to sample some terrific autumn flavors. But how do you leave man’s best friend home alone when the weather is so perfect and crisp?

Turns out, you don't have to!

We did some digging and found a number of breweries where you don’t have to. Doing an internet search of reviews and websites, we put together a short list of breweries in New Jersey that are said to be dog-friendly to one degree or another. It’s always a good idea to call ahead and check if this information is current.

Just some of the places you can bring your canine companion…

Tall Oaks Farm & Brewery Tall Oaks Farm & Brewery via Google Maps loading...

Tall Oaks Farm & Brewery

450 Colts Neck Rd.

Farmingdale, NJ

Spacious brewery with a sizeable outdoor area, fire pits, a covered pavilion, and allows dogs both outside and inside to order before heading out to the open space.

Czig Meister Brewing Czig Meister Brewing via Google Maps loading...

Czig Meister Brewing

106 Valentine Street

Hackettstown, NJ

Definitely dog-friendly. From their website, under FAQs about whether you can bring your dog:

“Yes please! We welcome your friendly, leashed four-legged friends at the brewery. Warning: we might get distracted by your dog and want to cuddle it forever, our apologies in advance. We’re not alone though, so we recommend your furry friends stay at home if they do not like being pet by strangers.”

HEAVY REEL BREWING CO. HEAVY REEL BREWING CO. via Google Maps loading...

Heavy Reel Brewing Co.

1520 Boulevard

Seaside Heights, NJ

They have a dog-friendly indoor tasting room.

Bolero Snort Brewery and Tasting Room Maps Bolero Snort Brewery and Tasting Room via Google Maps loading...

Bolero Snort Brewery and Tasting Room

316 20th St.

Carlstadt, NJ

This place is said to allow well-behaved dogs inside the main tasting room as well as on the patio.

Source Farmhouse Brewery Source Farmhouse Brewery via Google Maps loading...

Source Farmhouse Brewery

300 NJ-34

Colts Neck, NJ

They say their;

“biergarten and grounds are open to all to enjoy, including dogs.”

And it’s Colts Neck. Maybe your dog can have a Bruce sighting.

Jersey Girl Brewing Jersey Girl Brewing via Google Maps loading...

Jersey Girl Brewing

426 Sand Shore Rd #1

Hackettstown, NJ

Their indoor tasting room and outdoor beer garden both welcome your pet.

Carton Brewing Carton Brewing via Google Maps loading...

Carton Brewing

6 E. Washington Ave.

Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Facebook and BringFido.com both say well-behaved dogs are allowed in their tasting room.

Hidden Sands Brewing Company Hidden Sands Brewing Company via Google Maps loading...

Hidden Sands Brewing Company

6754 Washington Ave. Suite B

Egg Harbor Township

From their website:

“We love dogs! Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome inside the brewery.”

Again, it’s best to check before going to make sure their dog policies haven’t changed. Cheers!