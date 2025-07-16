The best dog-friendly beaches in New Jersey
Some people want to bring their dogs with them everywhere. A day at the beach for a dog can be one of unbridled canine joy. And it will surely wear them out for that long car ride home, too.
Hello Millions analyzed thousands of beach reviews on TripAdvisor and ranked 159 U.S. beaches based on which are the most pet-friendly.
In New Jersey, seven beaches made the top 100.
Dogs are permitted in the park but have to be kept on a leash a maximum length of six feet. They are not allowed on the swimming beach (that’s the lifeguard area) during the summer season or on the Spizzle Creek Bird Blind Trail at any time.
45 — Sunset Beach
The beach in Cape May where you can see the sunset allows dogs during the off-season, mid-September to mid-March, but they must be on a leash. During the summer as long as they’re on a leash they are allowed after 4 p.m. and before 11 a.m.
52 — Ocean Grove Beach
Leashed dogs are allowed on the beach in the off-season Sept. 15 to May 15.
53 (tie) — North Wildwood Beach
Dogs may enjoy the beach if they are on a leash no longer than 8 feet during the hours of 6 to 9 a.m. and from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
53 (tie) — Wildwood Beach
Your pooch is allowed on Wildwood beaches year-round, but with some restrictions. June 1 to Sept. 30 dogs are only allowed at the designated Wildwood Dog Beach (Glenwood Avenue), and they must be kept on a leash. In the off-season (Oct. 1 to May 31), dogs are allowed on the beaches but still have to be leashed.
93 — Cape May Beach
Dogs are allowed to enjoy the beach in the off-season from Nov. 1 to March 31. They do need to be on a leash at all times and that leash should be no longer than 6 feet.
96 — Belmar Beach
Dogs can go on the beach in the off-season from Oct. 1 to April 30 but not during the summer season. They must be kept on a leash.
It’s always a good idea to call ahead to inquire about any recent changes to dog rules and polices.
