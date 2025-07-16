Some people want to bring their dogs with them everywhere. A day at the beach for a dog can be one of unbridled canine joy. And it will surely wear them out for that long car ride home, too.

Hello Millions analyzed thousands of beach reviews on TripAdvisor and ranked 159 U.S. beaches based on which are the most pet-friendly.

In New Jersey, seven beaches made the top 100.

Island Beach State Par Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP) loading...

33 — Island Beach State Park

Dogs are permitted in the park but have to be kept on a leash a maximum length of six feet. They are not allowed on the swimming beach (that’s the lifeguard area) during the summer season or on the Spizzle Creek Bird Blind Trail at any time.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

45 — Sunset Beach

The beach in Cape May where you can see the sunset allows dogs during the off-season, mid-September to mid-March, but they must be on a leash. During the summer as long as they’re on a leash they are allowed after 4 p.m. and before 11 a.m.

Ocean Grove Ocean Grove (Joe Hewes) loading...

52 — Ocean Grove Beach

Leashed dogs are allowed on the beach in the off-season Sept. 15 to May 15.

Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority loading...

53 (tie) — North Wildwood Beach

Dogs may enjoy the beach if they are on a leash no longer than 8 feet during the hours of 6 to 9 a.m. and from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Best Beaches ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

53 (tie) — Wildwood Beach

Your pooch is allowed on Wildwood beaches year-round, but with some restrictions. June 1 to Sept. 30 dogs are only allowed at the designated Wildwood Dog Beach (Glenwood Avenue), and they must be kept on a leash. In the off-season (Oct. 1 to May 31), dogs are allowed on the beaches but still have to be leashed.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

93 — Cape May Beach

Dogs are allowed to enjoy the beach in the off-season from Nov. 1 to March 31. They do need to be on a leash at all times and that leash should be no longer than 6 feet.

Belmar Belmar (Bud McCormick) loading...

96 — Belmar Beach

Dogs can go on the beach in the off-season from Oct. 1 to April 30 but not during the summer season. They must be kept on a leash.

It’s always a good idea to call ahead to inquire about any recent changes to dog rules and polices.

The scenic backroads to Long Beach Island

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈