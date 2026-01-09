The 32nd annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights will take place on Saturday, February 28th, 2026. This huge one-day event raises millions for Special Olympics of New Jersey, which is one of my favorite charities.

Last year, nearly 8,000 plungers took the plunge into the 37-degree ocean waters to raise an incredible $2.5 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey. Seaside Heights police Chief Tommy Boyd estimated the crowd gathered to watch this epic event at over 100,000 people on the Seaside Heights boardwalk.

This is one of my favorite events as I totally support Special Olympics New Jersey and the outstanding work that they do serving over 20,000 athletes who participate in Special Olympics events.

What I love about Special Olympics New Jersey is the fact that close to 90 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to the programs serving the 20,000 intellectually challenged adults and children. The joy, friendship, and spirit that they experience with participation in Special Olympic events are priceless.

Retired New Jersey State Trooper Major Kevin Burke has worked feverishly every year to make the Polar Bear Plunge unique and remarkably successful. Through his connections, the New Jersey State PBA, and other first responders, they are the backbone of fundraising for this event. Local PBAs get together and try to raise dollars and sponsors for this event. Friends and family members get involved and others who just want to do something brave for Special Olympics New Jersey help add to the impressive $2.5 million goal.

I have had the complete honor to be the voice of the plunge for 29 of its 31 years and will be broadcasting live on New Jersey 101.5 from Seaside Heights on the boardwalk for the big event. My broadcast starts at 10 a.m., the plunge is at 1 p.m. and I will bring you a colorful up-to-the-minute overview of the full day’s events.

There are many ways that you can help, either by registering to participate, just to donate or if you can help by sponsoring this enjoyable, successful event.

Join me on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Seaside Heights, let’s help raise that $2.5 million for Special Olympics of New Jersey.

For more information click on the links below:

https://www.plungeseaside.org/

For Special Olympics of New Jersey:

Special Olympics New Jersey | Transforming Lives Through Sports\

