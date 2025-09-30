My good friend Chef Umberto returned to host the 2nd annual Pizza Wars at the Pavilion above the Sawmill restaurant in Seaside Park.

16 finalists from all four regions across New Jersey competed for the prize of Jersey's Best Pizza.

Judges face tough choices with 16 pies

It goes without saying that the difference between the best and runner up is very minimal as all entrants were good enough to get to this level.

Chef Bobby did an outstanding job emceeing the contest and the judges had to "struggle" through 16 delicious pizza selections!

Regional winners take home bragging rights

Congratulations to Lucci's Pizza in Clifton for placing first in the North, Amici's in Atlantic Highlands for Central, Capricci's in Howell for the South and Tramonto's in Wanamassa/Ocean for topping the group at the Jersey Shore.

Tramonto’s crowned best pizza in New Jersey

Congratulations to the overall winner, Tramontos for having the best pizza in Jersey! We'll be at it again next year, with a special prize..."The Bill Spadea Award."

Not because I make pizza, simply because I love to eat it!

