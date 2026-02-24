How much snow fell around NJ during the intense, historic Blizzard of ’26?

Storm Recap

The snow poured from the sky. The wind howled. The surf surged. And parts of New Jersey got buried under feet of snow.

The nor'easter of February 22-23, 2026 — which many (including myself) have taken to call The Blizzard of '26 — was a rare New Jersey winter storm that lived up to all the hype and hysteria that preceded its arrival. From double-digit snowfall to statewide travel bans to scanning the skies for thundersnow, this was a storm we will not soon forget.

Reader submitted Reader submitted loading...

One of the biggest snow totals recorded in the state was at the Newark Liberty International Airport weather station: 27.2 inches. This tracks as the second biggest snow storm on record for KEWR, behind only the Blizzard of '96 by 0.6 inches. (27.8 inches from January 7-8, 1996.)

That 27.2 inches is more than an entire season's worth of normal snowfall for Newark. (25.4 inches)

And now, with a total of 51.4 inches, the 2025-26 winter season is the snowiest since 2013-14.

What a storm. What a winter.

Get our free mobile app

Dan's Blizzard Forecast Report Card

The blizzard posed some tremendous forecasting challenges. Coastal storms such as this one are extremely sensitive to the exact track of the storm — any "wiggle" in the track or any variation in the size or strength or temperature profile of the storm can have dramatic effects in how much snow falls.

Most forecast models did have a good handle on this storm until about 48 hours before arrival. (Special shout-out and mad props to the GFS model for nailing this one five days in advance.) That made it especially difficult to get a confident handle on the magnitude of the storm, and made it a challenge to plan for and communicate the potential dangers. Especially given its prime impacts over the weekend.

I think it is important to evaluate my forecast performance after every storm, for full transparency and accountability. And to learn from any mistakes and missteps to do better in the future.

In this case, my final forecast issued early Sunday morning offered five main bullet points:

✅ Timing: Storm begins midday Sunday, peaks Sunday night, and wraps up eventually Monday afternoon. I think the timeline played out pretty closely to expectations. The rain may have been a little more pervasive and longer-lasting than I thought, but once the changeover to snow happened it really didn't matter.

✅ General snow totals: About a foot or two for most of New Jersey. Although my specific snow map and numbers were not quite perfect, this particular and very specific statement I made was 100% accurate.

⛔ Geography of snow bullseye: The Jersey Shore. Yes, coastal counties got buried. But northeastern and inland areas got too, by a narrow 4"/hour snow band that formed overnight that I had not accounted for. There is no question that the middle of the state overperformed my forecast by quite a bit — but if that narrow band hadn't sat in one spot for hours on end, my forecast would have been dead on accurate.

✅ Top wind gusts: 40 mph inland, 60 mph coast. Inland gusts were a bit lower, but coastal gusts were right on the money. And power outages were just as significant an issue as we feared, unfortunately.

⛔ Coastal flooding: One round of moderate to spotty major flooding Sunday night. There were some pockets of tidal flooding, and technically we hit moderate flood stage in most spots. But water inundation issues were negligible compared to the snow and wind impacts. I feel like I'm often overestimating storm surge and tidal flooding effects, and that's something I need to work on.

(Keep scrolling to see a county-by-county analysis of my snowfall forecast performance alongside the snow reports.)

Reader submitted Reader submitted loading...

About Snow Total Reports

I compile and list snowfall totals a bit differently than other media organizations, as I only report high-quality, verifiable, complete observations. Not every single number I can find on the internet.

This data comes from several trusted sources, including the National Weather Service, CoCoRaHS (The Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network), and the NJ State Climate Office. In time, climatologists will fully quality-control and combine these snow reports into a color-contoured map that memorializes a full summary of this historic storm.

For now, I have collected a sampling of the hundreds and hundreds of snowfall reports from around the state. I attempted to grab a "top ten" of high-quality observations from each county. (Note: Some counties do not have as many observers available as others.) Reports marked as "public" sourced are excluded, as are any that I deem as suspect or incomplete in my expert opinion. That does mean I have disqualified some of the biggest ~30" snow reports that you may have seen reported in other media.

Note: These numbers represent only a sampling of snowfall measurements around New Jersey. This was a tough storm to measure, especially due to drifting and the deep nature of the snowpack. You may have gotten more or less in your backyard — and that's OK!

Snow in West Berlin Sun., Feb. 22, 2026 Snow in West Berlin Sun., Feb. 22, 2026(Lynn Greis) loading...

SELECTED SNOW TOTALS: THE BLIZZARD OF '26

Atlantic County

19.0 inches — Mays Landing

17.0 inches — Buena (Minotola)

16.9 inches — Egg Harbor Township (Atlantic City International Airport)

16.9 inches — Linwood

16.5 inches — Buena Vista Township

16.0 inches — Somers Point

15.0 inches — Hammontown

14.6 inches — Galloway

12.7 inches — Estell Manor

12.5 inches — Brigantine

My Final Forecast — 12 to 18 inches west of Mays Landing, 18 to 24 inches closer to the coast

How'd I Do? — Pretty good, even though the higher totals near the coast did not play out

Bergen County

26.0 inches — Fort Lee

24.0 inches — River Edge

23.8 inches — BergenField

23.4 inches — Tenafly

21.8 inches — Palisades Park

20.0 inches — Lyndhurst

18.0 inches — Westwood

17.9 inches — Wallington

17.5 inches — Little Ferry

17.0 inches — Fair Lawn

My Final Forecast — About a foot (12 inches)

How'd I Do? — Way too low

Burlington County

21.0 inches — Leisuretowne

20.8 inches — Mount Laurel

20.5 inches — Columbus

20.3 inches — Lumberton (South Jersey Regional Airport)

20.3 inches — Westampton (Mount Holly National Weather Service office)

19.5 inches — Mount Laurel

19.5 inches — Moorestown

19.2 inches — Willingboro

19.2 inches — Medford (Lake Pine)

19.0 inches — Mansfield

My Final Forecast — 12 to 18 inches, totals could be higher (closer to 24 inches) to the southeast near the coast

How'd I Do? — Way too low for most

Camden County

17.0 inches — Lindenworld

16.8 inches — Barrington

15.7 inches — Cherry Hill

15.0 inches — Haddon Heights

15.0 inches — Mt. Ephraim

14.0 inches — Pennsauken

My Final Forecast — 12 to 18 inches

How'd I Do? — Spot on!

Cape May County

18.0 inches — Woodbine

17.0 inches — Lower Township

16.0 inches — Ocean City

12.0 inches — Middle Township

My Final Forecast — 12 to 18 inches

How'd I Do? — Spot on!

Cumberland County

17.0 inches — Millville

16.1 inches — Bridgeton

16.0 inches — Newport

13.0 inches — Upper Deerfield

My Final Forecast — 12 to 18 inches

How'd I Do? — Spot on!

Essex County

26.0 inches — Orange

19.0 inches — Montclair

19.0 inches — West Orange

17.5 inches — Maplewood Twp

17.0 inches — Bloomfield

17.0 inches — North Caldwell

16.0 inches — Millburn

14.2 inches — Verona

12.3 inches — West Caldwell

12.0 inches — Nutley

My Final Forecast — About a foot (12 inches)

How'd I Do? — Not bad for the western half of the county, but eastern Essex County had much bigger totals than expected

Gloucester County

21.5 inches — Pitman

19.0 inches — Monroe

18.0 inches — West Deptford

17.0 inches — Franklin

17.0 inches — Glassboro

16.0 inches — Washington

15.0 inches — Clayton

14.8 inches — Wenonah

14.0 inches — East Greenwich

10.3 inches — Williamstown

My Final Forecast — 12 to 18 inches

How'd I Do? — Very good!

Hudson County

23.0 inches — Jersey City

20.5 inches — Hoboken

19.0 inches — Kearny

18.0 inches — Harrison

My Final Forecast — 12 to 18 inches

How'd I Do? — Too low

Hunterdon County

11.0 inches — Flemington

10.4 inches — Readington (Three Bridges)

9.3 inches — Raritan Township (Cloverhill)

8.8 inches — Califon

8.6 inches — Stanton

7.0 inches — Clinton

7.0 inches — Lebanon

6.9 inches — Holland

6.9 inches — Frenchtown

5.8 inches — Whitehouse Station

My Final Forecast — 8 to 12 inches

How'd I Do? — Not bad. I consider it a win that I caught the low spot to the northwest

Mercer County

19.3 inches — Robbinsville

17.5 inches — Princeton

17.5 inches — East Windsor

17.0 inches — Lawrence

16.5 inches — Mercilleville

16.4 inches — Ewing (Trenton-Mercer Airport)

16.2 inches — Pennington

16.0 inches — Hopewell Township

16.0 inches — West Windsor

15.0 inches — Woodsville

My Final Forecast — About a foot (12 inches)

How'd I Do? — Too low

Middlesex County

24.0 inches — Matawan

23.0 inches — Hopelawn

22.0 inches — Monroe (Concordia)

22.0 inches — Iselin

21.3 inches — Woodbridge

21.0 inches — Sayreville

21.0 inches — Parlin

18.1 inches — North Brunswick

17.8 inches — Edison

17.6 inches — East Brunswick

My Final Forecast — About a foot (12 inches)

How'd I Do? — Too low

Monmouth County

26.5 inches — Aberdeen (Strathmore)

26.0 inches — Manalapan

25.0 inches — Freehold

24.5 inches — Howell

24.1 inches — Colts Neck

20.5 inches — Holmdel (Centerville)

19.0 inches — Middletown

18.0 inches — Ocean Township

18.0 inches — Kenport

17.5 inches — Upper Freehold

My Final Forecast — 18 to 24+ inches for most, slightly less west of the Route 9 corridor

How'd I Do? — The 18 to 24+ prediction worked out nicely, although the coast was actually the low spot in the county. Even so, I'll call this one a win.

Morris County

20.0 inches — Chatham

18.1 inches — Green Pond

16.8 inches — Madison

16.3 inches — Randolph

15.5 inches — Mine Hill Township

15.2 inches — Millington

14.5 inches — Denville

14.4 inches — Rockaway

14.0 inches — Butler

13.7 inches — Long HIll Township

My Final Forecast — 8 to 12 inches

How'd I Do? — Another half and half situation. Western Morris was good, eastern Morris notably too low.

Ocean County

25.2 inches — Jackson

22.0 inches — Manchester

21.8 inches — Lakehurst

20.3 inches — Berkeley

20.0 inches — Lacey

19.0 inches — Manahawkin

18.5 inches — Brick

18.0 inches — Barnegat

18.0 inches — Ship Bottom

14.7 inches — Point Pleasant Beach

My Final Forecast — 18 to 24+ inches

How'd I Do? — Spot on!

Passaic County

16.4 inches — Little Falls

15.5 inches — Hawthorne

14.1 inches — Wayne

14.1 inches — West Milford

14.0 inches — Passaic

10.0 inches — Pompton Lakes

My Final Forecast — 10 to 12 inches

How'd I Do? — A bit too low

Salem County

18.0 inches — Monroeville

16.0 inches — Olivet

11.5 inches — Upper Pittsgrove Township

11.0 inches — Salem

My Final Forecast — 12 to 18 inches

How'd I Do? — Spot on!

Somerset County

18.5 inches — Green Grook

18.0 inches — Watchung

18.0 inches — Franklin (Middlebush)

17.6 inches — Hillsborough

16.7 inches — Manville

16.0 inches — Belle Mead

16.0 inches — North Plainfield

14.5 inches — Basking RIdge

14.1 inches — Bernards Township

14.0 inches — Bridgewater

My Final Forecast — 10 to 12 inches

How'd I Do? — Too low

Sussex County

13.4 inches — Vernon

13.2 inches — Highlands Lakes

11.3 inches — Sparta

11.0 inches — Stanhope

11.0 inches — Stockholm

9.7 inches — Hardyston

8.1 inches — Wantage

6.0 inches — Newton

4.8 inches — Montague

4.5 inches — High Point

My Final Forecast — 8 to 12 inches

How'd I Do? — Very close, despite lots of variety from one end of the county to the other

Union County

27.2 inches — Elizabeth (Newark Liberty International Airport)

21.0 inches — Cranford

19.5 inches — Scotch Plains

18.5 inches — Clark

15.0 inches — New Providence

14.0 inches — Westfield

My Final Forecast — About a foot (12 inches)

How'd I Do? — Too low

Warren County

9.2 inches — Hackettstown

7.8 inches — Pohatcong (Riegelsville)

7.8 inches — Holland Township

7.0 inches — Harmony Township

6.0 inches — Greenwich Township

6.0 inches — Washington Township

6.0 inches — Stewartsville

5.7 inches — Manfield

5.4 inches — Blairstown

5.0 inches — Frelinghuysen

My Final Forecast — 8 to 12 inches

How'd I Do? — A bit high, although it was close - my previous forecasts here went as low as 6" and 4" and would have been perfect

Blizzard of 2026: Scenes across New Jersey 1 to more than 2 feet of snow fell on New Jersey in the Feb 22-23, 2026 nor'easter. Here's what it looked like where our listeners and readers live. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.