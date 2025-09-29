For a few years, I've been talking about some of the best local spots around the Garden State.

One of our go-to spots is Klee's in Seaside Heights.

Photo via Google Screengrab Photo via Google Screengrab loading...

Driving back north from Cape May, Jodi and I meet a friend for a beer and a bar pie on Sunday afternoon. It was great to meet Jennifer, who listens in the morning with her 9-year-old son, Lorenzo Michael.

Of course, I went to my old favorite, the Upside-Down Pepperoni and Sausage. Thin crust with the sauce on top instead of directly on the dough, with plenty of meat!

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

My friend Sean ordered the Dupont, which was the perfect mushroom and cheese balance.

Jodi went for the bacon burger, and as you can see, good order.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

The beer selection is terrific with ample local brews to choose from as well as national and craft beers. It was a perfect cap to a great summer.

Celebrating local New Jersey restaurants and small businesses

Local matters! What's your favorite local place for beer and bar pie?

Leave your place in the app chat and we'll include it in our next Monday Small Business Update!

