Bicyclist, 70, seriously injured in shocking Belmar road-rage punch to face

Bicyclist punched by a driver in Belmar 8/22/25 (News 12 via YouTube)

🚨A driver punched a bicyclist twice in the face on Saturday

🚨The 70-year-old bicyclist required surgery for a broken jaw

🚨It's not known what set the driver off against the bicyclist

BELMAR — An arrest has been made in a road rage incident between a bicyclist and a driver at the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon. It was caught on video.

Video captured on a resident's Ring camera showed a blue Kia SUV pulling in front of a man riding his bicycle near 12th and D Street. The driver opens his door, throws a punch at the bicyclist, causing him to stagger and the bike to fall over.

The bicyclist quickly stands back up as the Kia drives off.

News 12, which was first to report the incident, said the bicyclist was 70 years old.

ALSO READ: $10K kept in a file cabinet stolen from Newark Dunkin'

Driver jailed

The animosity between the two started at the intersection of D Street and 10th Avenue, according to police.

The driver, later identified as Anthony Alvear, stopped and slugged the same bicyclist with a closed fist. Police did not disclose what set Alvear off. The bicyclist needed surgery for a broken jaw.

Police went to Alvear's home on Sunday and charged him with second-degree aggravated assault. He was also charged with and was also issued a local summons for a noise violation. He was being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution as of Wednesday afternoon.

