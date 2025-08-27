🚨 The suspect was caught on video breaking the glass front door

🚨 Video captured the man removing cash from a file cabinet in a back office

🚨 Images show a large tattoo on the suspect's chest

NEWARK — Police are looking for a man who broke into a Dunkin’ and made off with $10,000 cash on Sunday night

The burglar entered the restaurant on Bergen Street across from University Hospital sometime before 9:30 p.m. by shattering the glass front door.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect heading for a back office, where he rummaged through drawers and a service area before finding the cash in a file cabinet, Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. said.

The man was confronted by a delivery driver before leaving the area, according to Miranda.

Large chest tattoo

The burglar is described as a light-brown skin male with a goatee. He wore a white long-sleeve shirt and black pants with red and white designs on both legs. The image provided by Newark police shows a large tattoo on the right side of his upper chest.

Miranda said anyone with information about the shooting should call their 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477)

