NJ high school student and friend die on Route 55

🚨Two teens were killed in a crash on Route 55 in Gloucester County

🚨Children inside a disabled Dodge struck by the vehicle were seriously injured

🚨It was one of four fatal crashes that took 7 lives in New Jersey during the weekend

Two teens were killed Sunday afternoon after their car clipped another and flipped over on Route 55.

Brandan Cary, 19, was driving a Honda sedan north near Exit 45 (County Road 553) around 4:15 p.m. when he lost control after encountering a Honda CRV.

Cary's sedan crossed the right lane, went into the right shoulder, struck a disabled Dodge SUV and flipped over, State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Cary, a student at Delsea Regional High School, and passenger Dominic Reyes, 19, a recent Delsea graduate, died at the scene. A 17-year-old passenger was seriously injured. Cary and Reyes are both from Franklinville.

Three children in the disabled Dodge were also seriously injured.

'There are no words'

Cary is a current student at Delsea Regional High School and Reyes a recent graduate, according to a letter from Superintendent Fran Ciocola posted on the district website.

"There are no words that can truly capture the sorrow of losing two young lives too soon. Please know that we are holding the families close in our hearts and as a community we grieve alongside them," Ciocola wrote. Grief counselors will be at the school on Monday.

The crash is one of four reported crashes with seven fatalities this weekend in New Jersey.

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 37 in Toms River and a 22-year-old Manahawkin man died Saturday morning in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River. Two 20-year-olds died in a crash on Route 195 in Upper Freehold early Sunday morning.

